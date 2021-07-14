dayton logo
X

It’s National Mac & Cheese Day! Here’s how to win a year’s supply of the ultimate comfort food

Can’t get enough of the ooey gooey goodness of macaroni and cheese? Here's how to win a year's supply.
Can’t get enough of the ooey gooey goodness of macaroni and cheese? Here's how to win a year's supply.

Restaurants & Dining | 1 hour ago
By Staff report

Can’t get enough of the ooey gooey goodness of macaroni and cheese? Panera Bread has the answer for you.

Today, July 14, is National Mac & Cheese Day and Panera is giving away a year’s supply of their recipe for Mac & Cheese to 15 people.

Panera describes their version of the ultimate comfort food as “tender shell pasta in a blend of rich cheeses including our tangy aged white cheddar cheese sauce.”

The cheesy prize is only available to MyPanera members, according to the website Fansided, and will be awarded as one free mac and cheese bowl per day uploaded to the account.

ExploreCheese, glorious cheese! Dayton ranks among Top 10 cheesiest cities in the Midwest

Cheesy creativity is needed for this contest. Macaroni and cheese lovers must post a picture or video to social media, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok using #12MonthsOfMac, #sweepstakes, and tag @panerabread.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top