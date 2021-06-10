JUST IN: Dayton’s Basil’s on Market restaurant sets reopening date

Henry said the restaurant may add lunch service in the future and is also considering adding live music.

An outdoor patio with seating — right off Basil’s bar that has a selection of wine, bourbon and cocktails — offers expansive views of the Great Miami River and is a popular spot for downtown dining.

“It’s a great place to come mingle and hang out,” Henry said.

The downtown Dayton Basil’s is known for an all-you-can-eat Friday night crab special and Henry confirmed the popular event would return.

The first Basil’s on Market bistro-style restaurant opened in 2014 in downtown Troy. The downtown Dayton restaurant welcomed its first customers in 2016. The Mall at Fairfield Commons Basil’s on Market opened in September 2020.