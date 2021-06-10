JUST IN: Dayton’s Basil’s on Market restaurant sets reopening date

The Basil’s on Market in downtown Dayton will reopen Tuesday, June 15.
The restaurant, located along the Great Miami River near Riverscape, has been closed since last fall due to the pandemic.
Basil’s on Market will open in the late afternoon for now, said John Henry, the general manager, and the menu is being retooled.
The new hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Credit: Basil's on Market
Henry said the restaurant may add lunch service in the future and is also considering adding live music.
An outdoor patio with seating — right off Basil’s bar that has a selection of wine, bourbon and cocktails — offers expansive views of the Great Miami River and is a popular spot for downtown dining.
“It’s a great place to come mingle and hang out,” Henry said.
The downtown Dayton Basil’s is known for an all-you-can-eat Friday night crab special and Henry confirmed the popular event would return.
The first Basil’s on Market bistro-style restaurant opened in 2014 in downtown Troy. The downtown Dayton restaurant welcomed its first customers in 2016. The Mall at Fairfield Commons Basil’s on Market opened in September 2020.