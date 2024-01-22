More than 150 restaurants to participate in restaurant week in Columbus area

The website at 614now.com has done a phenomenal job of creating easy searches to help with the list feeling a little less overwhelming. You can search by price as well as dietary restrictions like gluten free and vegan.

Still it is a daunting list to comb through if you are unfamiliar with the Columbus dining scene. Here is a short list of ten spots with great menus that will not disappoint if you are looking for a road trip or will find yourself in Columbus at any point this week while they are running specials, or at any other point throughout the year.

Aladdin’s, locations in Clintonville, Grandview, Powell and Worthington: These restaurants are scattered across the midwest and southeastern U.S. specializing in Lebanese food. It has a robust, healthy menu and is vegan and vegetarian friendly. Post-Restaurant Week they are offering a Valentine’s Day dine-in promotion with a three-course meal for only $15 per person. https://aladdins.com

Cap City Fine Diner, locations in Dublin, Gahanna and Grandview: This is a Cameron Mitchell concept with a focus on American comfort food. It’s a spot that will please Meat and potatoe types, traditionalists, experimenters and everything in between with diner favorites that have upscale touches. It’s nice that this has several spots across the city for you to enjoy. https://capcityfinediner.com

Goodale Station, 77 E. Nationwide, Columbus: With a fantastic rooftop bar and gorgeous appointments, this is definitely a spot to check out — especially as the weather warms up. And the food is terrific. https://goodalestation.com

Hadley's Bar + Kitchen, 260 S. 4th St., Columbus: A menu of boozy milk shakes, truffle fries and General Tso's crispy chicken wings and greasy diner burgers? This isn't the spot to head to if you're health conscious, but it is if you are looking for a hip destination with new school twists on old school diner classics.

Hofbräuhaus Columbus Brewery & Restaurant, 800 Goodale Blvd., Columbus: This doesn't have my favorite food or favorite beer, but I love the setting and feel. Hofbräuhaus is an awesome setting that feels like Germany. Happy Hour runs 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and they have a weekend brunch on Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lindey's, 169 E. Beck St., Columbus: This is a Columbus classic that has been operating since 1981. This white tablecloth restaurant has been voted one of Columbus' "Top Ten" restaurants for nearly two decades and has been featured in the Washington Post, USA Today, the New York Times and Gourmet Magazine. It's a sophisticated setting with a fantastic menu that screams of celebrations and special occasions. www.lindeys.com

Little West Tavern, 77 Belle St., Columbus: This wood-hearth neighborhood tavern was inspired by the independent spirit of the West. The Restaurant Week menu for $30 includes a lamb cassoulet which speaks to the fact that they are doing food their way. Their Valentine's Day land and sea for two menu for $90 a couple includes champagne, a hearth fired New York strip steak and scallops topped with house roasted grapefruit relish, served with parsnip chips and creamy beurre blanc sauce for dessert they are offering roasted strawberries served with a chocolate custard. https://thejuntohotel.com/restaurants-bars/little-west-tavern

Lumin Skybar and Kitchen, 517 Park St., Columbus: This is another fantastic destination with a rooftop restaurant offering beautiful views of the city. Don’t feel limited by weather, they have winter igloos to keep warm if you go the patio route when the temperature is producing a chill. They have a really terrific menu for Restaurant Week, so this is a really good option to consider. www.luminskybar.com

Watershed Kitchen + Bar, 1145 Chesapeake Ave. Suite D, Columbus: I love the Watershed spirit portfolio and I love this destination that offers farm to table food that is fired up by Executive Chef Matt Howes and served in the distiallary's hip dining room. Their restaurant week menu dessert course is pulled directly from the menu they serve up regularly and it is one of, if not THE, strongest dessert lineups you can find. Choose from an oatmeal creampie raisin cookie with blueberry cardamom jam, pistachio butter pastry cream and flaky sea salt or a strawberry crunch bar made with Four Peel Gin, strawberry, shortcake and a white chocolate shell and finally a "Peppermint Paddy" made with fudgy chocolate cake, fudge sauce, peppermint meringue, cheesecake sauce and flaky sea salt. https://www.watersheddistillery.com/kitchenandbar

Wolf's Ridge Brewing, 215 N. 4th St., Columbus: I love Wolf's Ridge Brewing — it has a brewery, restaurant and taproom and a fantastic butternut squash soup ($10) that is perfect for this time of year made with onion, garlic, ginger, amarillo chile, coconut milk, and crispy sage. If you don't make it for restaurant week they offer a four course tasting menu for meat eaters ($50) ad vegetarians ($40) with beer pairing for an additional $17. If you are not a beer fan they have a full bar menu, a great specialty cocktail list and a list of red and white wines. www.wolfsridgebrewing.com

For a full list of participating 614 Restaurant Week restaurants and the menus they are serving, visit https://614now.com/restaurant-week-jan-2024.

