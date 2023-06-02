BreakingNews
UPDATE: Biggby Coffee to hold grand opening for latest Dayton area drive-thru

PHOTOS: A look inside Habibis Restaurant in Centerville

1 / 9
Habibis Restaurant, formerly known as International Cafe & Delicatessen, is located at 263 N. Main St. across from Bill’s Donuts in Centerville. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top