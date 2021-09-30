Sueño to host exclusive wine dinner with Argentinian winemaker this weekend

Caption Lauren Gay, the general manager of Sueño. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Sueño Credit: Sueño

The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and will feature a half-hour discussion about the winery and menu from Sueño executive chef Jorge Guzman and Baigorria. The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. The menu, which is unique to the event, will feature the following items:

Welcome and amuse bouche:

‘Expresión’ Brut sparkling served with tamale (masa panisse, caviar and cilantro)

First course:

‘Uvas’ unoaked Chardonnay with crudo (hamachi, epazote crema, tangerine and cashew)

Second course:

‘Expresión’ Cabernet Franc and Mayacaba Malbec with borrego (herb roasted lamb shoulder, frijoles blancos and hoja santa chimichurri)

Dessert:

Lunfa Vermú with arroz con leche (rice pudding, cherries in vermouth, pistachio and toasted coconut)

“We have some incredible talent in this kitchen, led by Executive Chef Jorge Guzman and Chef de Cuisine Rico Thompson,” Gay said. “The three of us sat and drank through Mi Terruño’s offerings and let the wines inspire the menu. I am not a chef, but I understand flavor profiles and pairings and was invigorated to rap with these brilliant chefs and let the creative juices flow. The menu they’ve created for this experience is truly inspired, and I know guests attending this meal will be blown away.”

Tickets to the event are $119 per person and can be purchased by visiting sevenrooms.com/events/sueno. Each group will need to purchase their tickets together. Seating is limited at the event. Bottles of wine will also be available to purchase at the event’s conclusion.

Explore Spooky Halloween egg hunt in Xenia this weekend

Caption Flavor profile for the Sueño event on Sunday, Oct. 3 featuring Argentinian winemaker, Mi Terruño. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Sueño Credit: Sueño

HOW TO GO

What: Four-Course Wine Dinner with Mi Terruño

Where: Sueño, 607 E. 3rd St., Dayton

When: Sunday, Oct. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $119 per person

More info: sevenrooms.com/events/sueno