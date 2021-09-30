dayton logo
X

Sueño to host exclusive wine dinner with Argentinian winemaker this weekend

Argentinian winemaker, Mi Terruño Winery. They will be showcasing their wines at an exclusive Sueño event on Sunday, Oct. 3.
Caption
Argentinian winemaker Mi Terruño Winery. They will be showcasing their wines at an exclusive Sueño event on Sunday, Oct. 3. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Sueño

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
4 hours ago

Three months after opening its doors to the public, contemporary Mexican restaurant Sueño will host its first exclusive wine dinner with an Argentinian winemaker.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, from 4 pm. to 7 p.m., Sueño will host a wine dinner with Gabriel Baigorria, co-owner of Mi Terruño Winery in Argentina. The exclusive wine dinner is curated by Lauren Gay, Sueño’s wine director and general manager.

“I am very excited to welcome Gabriel Baigorria, co-owner of Mi Terruño wines in Argentina, to host Sueño’s very first wine dinner,” Gay said. “Mi Terruño encompasses so much of what I look for in a wine- terruño (terroir), or wines that accurately tell the story of the place that they come from. To have Gabriel come and tell his story, the story of his family, his land, and his wines with us first hand… it’s truly an honor.”

The four-course dinner will feature wines five wines from Mi Terruño Winery. Since 1960, the Baigorria family has been crafting some of the finest wines in Mendoza, Argentina. For Gay, what makes Mi Terruño Winery special is the fact that its chief winemaker is Gabriel’s sister, Maria Eugenia Baigorria.

“I feature female winemakers as often as I can,” Gay said. “They are still somewhat rare in the world of wine. Mi Terruño’s chief winemaker is Gabriel’s sister, Eugenia Baigorria. By highlighting the successes of women in their respective fields, we can encourage and inspire more young women to pursue their dreams.”

Lauren Gay, the general manager of Sueño.
Caption
Lauren Gay, the general manager of Sueño. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Sueño

Credit: Sueño

The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and will feature a half-hour discussion about the winery and menu from Sueño executive chef Jorge Guzman and Baigorria. The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. The menu, which is unique to the event, will feature the following items:

Welcome and amuse bouche:

‘Expresión’ Brut sparkling served with tamale (masa panisse, caviar and cilantro)

First course:

‘Uvas’ unoaked Chardonnay with crudo (hamachi, epazote crema, tangerine and cashew)

Second course:

‘Expresión’ Cabernet Franc and Mayacaba Malbec with borrego (herb roasted lamb shoulder, frijoles blancos and hoja santa chimichurri)

Dessert:

Lunfa Vermú with arroz con leche (rice pudding, cherries in vermouth, pistachio and toasted coconut)

“We have some incredible talent in this kitchen, led by Executive Chef Jorge Guzman and Chef de Cuisine Rico Thompson,” Gay said. “The three of us sat and drank through Mi Terruño’s offerings and let the wines inspire the menu. I am not a chef, but I understand flavor profiles and pairings and was invigorated to rap with these brilliant chefs and let the creative juices flow. The menu they’ve created for this experience is truly inspired, and I know guests attending this meal will be blown away.”

Tickets to the event are $119 per person and can be purchased by visiting sevenrooms.com/events/sueno. Each group will need to purchase their tickets together. Seating is limited at the event. Bottles of wine will also be available to purchase at the event’s conclusion.

Flavor profile for the Sueño event on Sunday, Oct. 3 featuring Argentinian winemaker, Mi Terruño.
Caption
Flavor profile for the Sueño event on Sunday, Oct. 3 featuring Argentinian winemaker, Mi Terruño. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Sueño

Credit: Sueño

HOW TO GO

What: Four-Course Wine Dinner with Mi Terruño

Where: Sueño, 607 E. 3rd St., Dayton

When: Sunday, Oct. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $119 per person

More info: sevenrooms.com/events/sueno

