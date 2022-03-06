Amy Schneider: Trans journey couldn’t begin ‘until I saw other people like me’

“The Silence of the Lambs” came out when I was 12, and for many people, myself included, it solidified the image of what trans women were: mentally ill, dangerous, fantasists, not “really” women but scary men with freakish impulses that separated them from society and drove them to do terrible things. The serial killer Buffalo Bill, dancing in the mirror wearing a suit made from human skin, was the farthest possible thing from a positive role model. If trans women were like that, how could I possibly be one? And that was far from the only example.

In countless movies, TV shows, standup comedy acts, dirty jokes circulated among my classmates, the message was driven home, over and over again: trans women are just disgusting men with a sick fetish, who trick men into having sex with them before revealing the horrifying truth that they aren’t a “real” woman at all. At best, they were drag queens: flamboyant, effeminate gay men who got some sort of kick out of dressing up like Judy Garland or whomever. And since I wasn’t a gay man, and obviously didn’t think of myself as some kind of monster, it was clear that I didn’t fit in that category.