WATCH LIVE NOW: Today’s Community Conversation focuses on region’s economic outlook for 2022

Jan. 19 Community Conversation
Jan. 19 Community Conversation

From the 2019 tornadoes to the current pandemic’s surge, our region’s economy has experienced significant disruption over the past several years. What will 2022 look like for businesses and residents of the greater Dayton area?

For January’s Community Conversation, which happens today from noon to 1 p.m., we want to talk about the region’s economic outlook for 2022 and beyond. We’ll discuss what will be the areas of growth locally and what some of the challenges will be. We will also answer commonly held audience questions such as: Why are some grocery shelves empty? Why are things getting more expensive? Why are restaurants short-staffed?

To answer these questions and more, the Dayton Daily News will host a Community Conversation that you can watch live below at noon today here and on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Reporter Lynn Hulsey. Panelists include:

  • Whitney Barkley, director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator.
  • Oluwaropo A. (Abbey) Omodunbi, assistant vice president and senior economist for PNC Financial Services Group.
  • Kunal Patel, team lead with The Kunal Patel Group and Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors.
  • Richard Stock, director of the Business Research Group at the University of Dayton.
  • Julie Sullivan, executive vice president of regional development for the Dayton Development Coalition.

If you have questions you’d like our panelists to answer, please send them to lynn.hulsey@coxinc.com. We will also accept questions during the live broadcast via Facebook comments.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch November’s Community Conversation on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 and December’s Community Conversation about Wright-Patt Air Force Base.

Whitney Barkley, director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator, an initiative to support Black, woman and other underrepresented entrepreneurs. COURTESY OF WHITNEY BARKLEY

Oluwaropo A. (Abbey) Omodunbi is assistant vice president and senior economist for PNC Financial Services Group.

Julie Sullivan of the DDC will speak at the event. FILE

Kunal Patel

Richard Stock Director, Business Research Group at the University of Dayton.

