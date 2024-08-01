10 area back-to-school events offering family fun, food and school supplies

The summer season is almost over, with the school year just around the corner. Events across the region are taking place to make sure all children are ready and prepared.
Many of these events are offering free school supplies for those in need, while others are offering one last family fun night for the summer.
📝Back to School Bash at Rotary Park
When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 2
Location: Rotary Park Shelter: 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek
Description: Piano lesson studio Brandie B Writes Songs is putting on its first Back to School Bash event at Rotary Park. The event will feature scavenger hunts, a potluck, tie-dying and more. Guests are encouraged to bring a white T-shirt, a dish for the potluck and outdoor clothes. Tickets for the event can be purchased online. More information can also be found by texting the studio’s business line: 513-289-2878.
📝Back to School Carnival
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2
Location: 839 Cherry St., Blanchester
Cost: Free
Description: The Laurels of Blanchester will conducta special back to school carnival with face-painting, music, food and a school supplies giveaway.
📝Back to School Bash at the Dayton Mall
When: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 3
Location: Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton
Cost: Free
Description: This event includes carnival games, face-painting and a bounce house for families. The mall will also be giving out a select number of school supplies during the event. This event coincides with Ohio’s Tax Free Days program.
📝Back to School Bingo at the Dayton Mall
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 7
Location: Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton
Cost: Free
Description: Hosted at the Dayton Mall Food Court, the Back to School Bingo event will include gift cards and other prizes.
📝Back to School Bash Miamisburg
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 8
Location: Riverfront Park: 1 Water St., Miamisburg
Cost: Free
Description: Miamisburg City Schools is celebrating the start of the school year with a free event for families. There will be food, games and a screening of the The Little Mermaid live action remake. School supplies will be available for Miamisburg City Schools students.
📝Back to School Block Party
When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 10
Location: 2100 W. Third St., Dayton
Cost: Free
Description: The McClendon Institute will be hosting a free, family-friendly event with food, hair cuts, school supplies and more.
📝Back to School Bash at Goldfish Swim School
When: 2 p.m. Aug. 17
Location: 7058 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester Twp.
Cost: Free
Description: Goldfish Swim Schoolis conducting a free event with crafts, ice cream and outdoor games.
📝Back to School Bash at the Lincoln Community Center
When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 18
Location: Lincoln Community Center: 110 Ash St., Troy
Cost: Free
Description: This event will include food, games and more. The center is also seeking donations to help this event be a success.
📝Dayton Metro Library Back to School Hangout
When: 4-5 p.m. Aug. 21
Location: Dayton Metro Library Main Branch: 215 E. Third St., Dayton
Cost: Free
Description: The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting children for listening to music and designing their very own pencil case.
📝Back 2 School Block Party
When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 25
Location: L.A. Salon and Spa: 3030 Oakridge Drive, Dayton
Cost: Free
Description: To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the L. A. Salon and Spa in Dayton will be offering free food, school supplies, a DJ and a bounce house. I.C.E Drill team and Drum Corps. will also be performing.
