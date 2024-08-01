10 area back-to-school events offering family fun, food and school supplies

When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 2

Location: Rotary Park Shelter: 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Description: Piano lesson studio Brandie B Writes Songs is putting on its first Back to School Bash event at Rotary Park. The event will feature scavenger hunts, a potluck, tie-dying and more. Guests are encouraged to bring a white T-shirt, a dish for the potluck and outdoor clothes. Tickets for the event can be purchased online. More information can also be found by texting the studio’s business line: 513-289-2878.

When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2

Location: 839 Cherry St., Blanchester

Cost: Free

Description: The Laurels of Blanchester will conducta special back to school carnival with face-painting, music, food and a school supplies giveaway.

When: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 3

Location: Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: This event includes carnival games, face-painting and a bounce house for families. The mall will also be giving out a select number of school supplies during the event. This event coincides with Ohio’s Tax Free Days program.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 7

Location: Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: Hosted at the Dayton Mall Food Court, the Back to School Bingo event will include gift cards and other prizes.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 8

Location: Riverfront Park: 1 Water St., Miamisburg

Cost: Free

Description: Miamisburg City Schools is celebrating the start of the school year with a free event for families. There will be food, games and a screening of the The Little Mermaid live action remake. School supplies will be available for Miamisburg City Schools students.

When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 10

Location: 2100 W. Third St., Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: The McClendon Institute will be hosting a free, family-friendly event with food, hair cuts, school supplies and more.

When: 2 p.m. Aug. 17

Location: 7058 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester Twp.

Cost: Free

Description: Goldfish Swim Schoolis conducting a free event with crafts, ice cream and outdoor games.

When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 18

Location: Lincoln Community Center: 110 Ash St., Troy

Cost: Free

Description: This event will include food, games and more. The center is also seeking donations to help this event be a success.

When: 4-5 p.m. Aug. 21

Location: Dayton Metro Library Main Branch: 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting children for listening to music and designing their very own pencil case.

When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 25

Location: L.A. Salon and Spa: 3030 Oakridge Drive, Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the L. A. Salon and Spa in Dayton will be offering free food, school supplies, a DJ and a bounce house. I.C.E Drill team and Drum Corps. will also be performing.

