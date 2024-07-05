10 area restaurants to check out if you haven’t yet

We have had coverage of these 10 area restaurants recently:

Ford’s Garage

Location: Across from The Square and next to Cowboy Sally’s Texas BBQ at 7517 Gibson St. in the Liberty Center, Liberty Twp.

Ford’s Garage has opened in the Liberty Center lifestyle complex in Liberty Twp. It offers comfort Americana food and is decorated with classic Ford vehicles and memorabilia. Must-try Black Angus burgers include the Ford’s Signature Burger, The Estate Burger and The Jiffy Burger. Other favorites include the Beer Battered Fish N’ Chips, Blackened Salmon, Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends Melt, Mama Ford’s Homemade Meatloaf and the Chicken Henry. The restaurant also has a variety of macaroni and cheese and several salads. READ MORE

Tandoor India and Pizza

Location: Huber Heights: 7695 Old Troy Pike in the Waynetowne Plaza Shopping Center

The restaurant has a large menu of appetizers, breads, soups and specials with chicken, lamb, beef, seafood or rice. They also offer many vegetarian options. Customer favorites include the Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken and Garlic Nan. Tandoor India and Pizza has not started serving pizza just yet. Owner Parminder Bassi said they are looking to add a pizza chef to their team after their original chef became ill. READ MORE

The 513

Location: Corner of North D and Main streets in Hamilton

The 513 is open from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Mondays to Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To complement the in-house grill menu ― such as wings and fries ― every day they feature Montgomery Inn pulled pork and chicken, and the restaurant’s brisket they chop in-house. “The fact that we can also be a part of Montgomery Inn and be a representative of that restaurant in this section of Ohio is just a great opportunity for us and the city,” said Vince Jolivette, one of three men who opened the bar and restaurant. “I feel like that food is so good and they’ve been so excited and accommodating about this partnership, just to have Montgomery Inn food right at Hamilton’s fingertips, I just think people are going to love it.” READ MORE

Legacy Pancake House

Location: West Carrollton: 489 E. Dixie Drive

Nancy Maybury and Mary Teegarden, the mother-daughter duo that own Legacy Pancake House, purchased Holly’s Home Cooking in February. “We are very excited to reopen Legacy Pancake House in West Carrollton,” Maybury previously said. “Our customers and staff have been waiting for this moment and we are excited to see some old faces and meet new ones.” Legacy Pancake House was previously located at 1510 N. Keowee St. in Dayton for nearly 16 years until it was destroyed by a fire in October 2023. The restaurant was a total loss and has since been demolished. READ MORE

Shooters Sports Grill

Location: 877 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, in the former Cinema 10 movie theater building

The Hamilton Shooters is the first franchise of the Shooters restaurant and is twice the size of the others. The three other locations are in Liberty Twp., Loveland and Maineville. The menu is large with fare including wings, a variety of burgers, flatbreads and more. The place has a huge television dubbed the Hamilton Jumbotron on the wall behind it’s large bar that patrons see as soon as they enter the space. READ MORE

Greenhouse Café

Location: 105 E. Mulberry St. in Lebanon

Greenhouse Café sells sandwiches, salads, quinoa bowls, tea, kombucha on tap, coffee, craft cocktails, and local beer and wine. Emphasis is placed on locally-sourced, organic ingredients. All sauces are vegan, soy-free, and gluten-free, and many dishes either already are or can be made vegetarian or vegan. Some unique offerings include a chamomile CBD elixir and a cashew cold brew. Greenhouse Café also offers a small bites menu, which is available from Thursdays to Saturdays in the evenings. READ MORE

Paesano’s Pasta House

For nearly 20 years, Paesano’s Pasta House has been a fixture in Oxford. Since opening in November 2004 in the heart of Miami University’s campus, Paesano’s has served everyone from Miami students and their visiting families to Oxford residents. Like many Italian restaurants, Paesano’s has a cozy atmosphere and the usual staple dishes like spaghetti, pizza and caprese salad. What sets Paesano’s apart is the “create your own” approach, which is one of the prides of the menu. READ MORE

Entropy Brewing Co.

Location: 26 S. Main St., Miamisburg

This one is brand new, having opened July 3. Entropy Brewing Co. describes itself as “a multi-generational brew pub for the whole family,” and is the only brewery in the area with an indoor playground, located in an adjacent building that will also house the brewery’s kitchen. Entropy has appetizers, dips, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and desserts, plus a “Little Scientists” kids menu. READ MORE

Coming soon

SushiNero

Location: 20 S. First St. in the former space of Watermark, Miamisburg

This one is open quite yet, but get it on the books. SushiNero is a new Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant with sushi and small plates and it is opening soon in Miamisburg. It will be a casual restaurant for people to grab a glass of wine and eat sushi with their friends. It will also have Japanese food and Spanish tapas. Stites said there are many similarities between Japan and Spain in regards to the use of seafood like squid and octopus in their cuisines that they plan to play into. The chef at SushiNero is originally from Japan and had lived in Spain for a period of time. READ MORE

Broken Barrel Bar & Grill

Location: 2200 Central Ave., Middletown, the former Stefano’s and Bandana’s restaurants

The Broken Barrel owners say the food at their newest restaurant will be classic American with their own twist gleaned from places they lived, including burgers sandwiched with homemade Kaiser buns and brats topped with cheese curds. They are planning fish fry nights, German entrees, pasta specials and eventually live entertainment on the patio. READ MORE

