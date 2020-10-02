10 reasons fall is the perfect time to visit Young’s Dairy

Cowvin’s Corny Maze Playland: Named for the baby of the cow family, this maze is carved out of 3.5 acres of cornfield with over one mile of paths. Young said there’s so special shape or design, just a fun maze with lots of twists and dead ends. He said the maze is not complicated and takes families with kids typically take 30-40 minutes to complete, though he admitted, “I sometimes have a hard time getting through it.” The maze is open every day from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 25. Tickets are $7.50. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. Children 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Udders & Putters: There are two farm-themed miniature golf courses. One was built in 1993, the other in 2000. The 1993 course is the more challenging of the two. Udders & Putters is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Admission is $6.50-$7.50. Covered Batting Cages: This nine-position batting cage features fast and slow-pitch softball and four different baseball speeds. The cages are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. It’s a $1.50 for 12 pitches. Buy four tokens, get one free. Buy eight tokens, get two free. Driving Range: The Young’s driving range has 40 natural grass tees and 20 artificial turf tees. The facility is also well lit for driving at night. The driving range is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. A small bucket (40 balls) is $6.75. A medium bucket (70 balls) is $8.95. A large bucket (100 balls) is $11.25. A jumbo bucket (150 balls) is $15.75. Cowvin’s Fast Slide: The three-lane slide is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Minimum height for kids is 42″. It’s $1.50 per slide. Buy four rides, get one free. Buy eight rides, get two free. Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral: This is one place where it pays to be short. Only kids 48″ and smaller allowed. The Corral features a slide, a Connect 4 game, “cow hoops,” Tyke’s Tractors, and crawl-through tubes. The Kiddie Corral is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. All-day admission is $5. Moovers & Shakers: This barrel passenger train for kids (and maybe their parents) takes you on a winding ride throughout the farm. Moovers & Shakers is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. It’s $2.50 per ride or three rides for $6. There’s also an all-day, Kiddie Corral and Moovers & Shakes combo ticket available for $9. Farm Animal Petting Area & Barn: This area features goats and cows, and occasionally something more exotic. You can pet them, hand-feed them or both. Between 4:30-5:30 p.m. you can also watch a Young family member, who’s always happy to answer questions, milk the cows. This is open during regular farm hours and carries no extra cost. The Dairy Store: This is open seven days a week, and features Young’s 35 flavors of homemade ice cream, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Pumpkin Patch: Don’t forget in the fall to get a pumpkin. Cost is $9 per pumpkin or three for $24. Pick A Pumpkin ends on Oct. 27.

Young's Jersey Dairy's Moovers & Shakers is a barrel passenger train for kids (and maybe their parents)that offers a winding ride throughout the farm. CONTRIBUTED

Why Go?

The Young’s Jersey Dairy Farm has been in the Young family since 1869. After World War II, the Youngs grew grain, raised hogs, and milked cows. In 1958, they began selling their milk directly to the public. In 1960, they opened their first dairy store, which served cheese products, snacks, and homemade ice cream. In 1972, they built a separate building to house the bakery.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, the Youngs have added various attractions as well as a full-service restaurant. Dan Young has been running the operation since the mid-1980s.

“We have a good combination of farm activities and agritourism,” Young said. “No single thing is unique but when you put it all together…we’re also open 7-8 months out of the year.”

Best Time to Go?

“We’re open seven days as week, so weekdays are obviously less busy than weekends,” Young said. “If you come on the weekend, I would get here early, around 11 a.m. After 1 p.m., it gets crowded.”

Promotions? Deals?

Show up at the Dairy Store on a Wednesday with your bicycle, tell the server you’re there for Wheel In Wednesday and you’ll get a free extra dip of Young’s ice cream for every ice cream purchase. There’s a bike trail less than one mile from the farm, or if you just want the ice cream, you can just ride around the parking lot for a little while. It counts.

Cheesy Thursdays: Every Thursday, if you buy a piece of Young’s Farmstead cheese, you get another piece for $3. Choose from a wide variety of cheddars (mild Jersey girl, medium Red Barn, sharper Toreador, Bourbon Oak Barrel Smoked or Barrel Smoked Aged), seven cheddar curds in various flavors, Young’s Baby Swiss cheese, Colby, or Pepper Jack cheeses.

Young's Dairy offers a Farm Animal Petting Area & Barn. The area features goats and cows, and occasionally something more exotic. You can pet them, hand-feed them or both. CONTRIBUTED

COVID Restrictions?

The traffic flow inside the Dairy Store has changed. A single lane is marked for patrons to walk. You place your order, get a buzzer, go outside and wait on the porch for your buzzer to go off, and finally pick up your order at a drive-thru type window.

Miniature golf and batting cages will be sanitized after each use. Crowds will be socially distanced. The annual haunted hayride and wool-gathering activities have been canceled. The Pumpkin Festival has also been canceled, but visitors can still “pick a pumpkin” from the acres of pumpkin fields. Cost is $9 per pumpkin or three for $24. Pick A Pumpkin ends on Oct. 27.

Young’s family members and employees will always be masked. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks.

How to Go

What: Young’s Jersey Farm

Where: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

When: The Dairy Store opens for breakfast at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Cost: Various (see above)

More Info: 937-325-0629 or www.youngsdairy.com