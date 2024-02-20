2024 Mazda 3 well-suited as a hatchback

Spunky because it has 191 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Athletic because the lower profile seems to hug the road and while front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard, it’s also available in all-wheel drive (AWD). Lastly, it is an overachiever because it seems to be quicker than the 191 hp indicates. The only drawback, if there is one, is the six-speed automatic seems to provide some turbo lag. The transmission feels outmatched, although there is a six-speed manual transmission that might be more up for the task.

As for the styling, obviously this is a low-slung, bulbous, impeccably styled hatchback. It’s youthful yet feels modern and mature. Certainly the demographic for the Mazda skews toward a younger consumer and yet I, as a 50-year-old, felt perfectly at home driving it; and I had an appreciation for practically everything about this hot hatch.

Inside, the Mazda 3 doesn’t offer any surprises. That’s neither a good thing nor a bad thing. At this price point, expectations should be lowered as to avoid an unreasonable letdown. The seats are comfortable and the touch points are adequate. The back seat is comfortable for two adults with a surprising amount of legroom.

Thanks to the hatchback styling there’s 20.1 cubic feet of cargo room (compared to only 13.2 in the standard Mazda 3).

New for this model year is a 10.3-inch infotainment screen. It is an upgrade, although since it still runs Mazda’s confounding infotainment system, it ticks as barely an improvement. Mazda would be wise to follow the path Lexus took with its less-than-intuitive system and replace it. The new touchscreen comes with a few more touch commands and functionality and that’s an improvement worth noting.

There are a staggering 12 different iterations available for the 2024 Mazda 3 Hatch. My tester was the top-of-the-line 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus. Pricing for the Mazda 3 starts at under $24,000 for the base trim. Meanwhile, my tester had an MSRP of $36,650.

The turbocharged hatchback with AWD has an EPA rating of 23 mpg/city and 31 mpg/highway. I averaged nearly 25 mpg with a very heavy foot. Hey, when I see there’s a turbo, I’m going to engage it with my right foot.

The formula I gave you for fun resonates. Mazda has mastered that in several of its vehicles, including the 2024 Mazda 3 Hatch. If fun to drive is a criteria, it adds up. If youthful but also responsible is an expectation, it hits the bottom line there too.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Mazda 3 Hatch Turbo Plus Premium

Price/As tested price................................................ $36,650/$36,650

Mileage.......................................... 23 mpg/city; 31 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 191 hp/186 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 6-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Hofu, Japan