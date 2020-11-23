3 great wines to go with your Thanksgiving turkey ... or not

Unpopular opinion here: I do not like Thanksgiving. Cue the outrage. I won’t bore you with my reasons why except to say that none of the food traditionally served really tickles my fancy. Sure, I like mashed potatoes, I’m not a monster, but I can and do enjoy mashed potatoes throughout the year. The same goes for showing gratitude — I try and sprinkle my thanks over 365 days, not just one.
So, you’ll understand why I’m not entirely disappointed that thanks to COVID, Thanksgiving is pretty much canceled. If I had my choice, I’d be eating pancakes in my PJs on Thanksgiving, not stuffing my face with pumpkin pie. Though, again, I understand I’m in the minority of folks who aren’t arguing over the wishbone. Though, I think there is one thing we can all agree upon: wine goes well with every holiday.
I’m laying out my favorite wines that pair perfectly with turkey, but can also be enjoyed on their own while watching “Real Housewives” for the 40th time in sweatpants — you know, just as an example.
Evolution Pinot Noir ($24.99, now $17.99)
I absolutely love this Oregon wine. It’s an easy drinking table wine with delicious notes of bright red cherry and toasty oak. For a young wine, it’s surprisingly complex and drinks like a far more expensive wine. For the price, it can be your every-day red, but it drinks like a special occasion wine.
George Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau ($14.99)
Nothing says Thanksgiving quite like a Beaujolais Nouveau. These wines are released right around thanksgiving — traditionally they signify the end of the harvest season and the first, young wines to come from it. This is another easy drinking wine, the grape is gamay and it’s one of my favorites. This gentle wine won’t overpower your turkey and it feels light on the palate, which is perfect when the rest of the meal tends to weigh you down. This wine is a great price and a fabulous way to celebrate the harvest.
Chiarli Amabile Lambrusco ($12.99)
You might be thinking: Lambrusco?! You mean that overly sweet, syrupy, sparkling red wine that everyone was drinking in 1975? The answer is yes ... and no. Lambrusco’s have come a long way, baby and they happen to be some of my favorite sparkling wines to sip on. This wine will give you flavors of cranberry and orange, so you can see why it’s a natural around the Thanksgiving table. This effervescent wine will cut through the rich gravy and buttery mash potatoes. The tart flavors will keep you coming back for another sip.