3 great wines to go with your Thanksgiving turkey ... or not

George Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau ($14.99)

Nothing says Thanksgiving quite like a Beaujolais Nouveau. These wines are released right around thanksgiving — traditionally they signify the end of the harvest season and the first, young wines to come from it. This is another easy drinking wine, the grape is gamay and it’s one of my favorites. This gentle wine won’t overpower your turkey and it feels light on the palate, which is perfect when the rest of the meal tends to weigh you down. This wine is a great price and a fabulous way to celebrate the harvest.

Chiarli Amabile Lambrusco ($12.99)

You might be thinking: Lambrusco?! You mean that overly sweet, syrupy, sparkling red wine that everyone was drinking in 1975? The answer is yes ... and no. Lambrusco’s have come a long way, baby and they happen to be some of my favorite sparkling wines to sip on. This wine will give you flavors of cranberry and orange, so you can see why it’s a natural around the Thanksgiving table. This effervescent wine will cut through the rich gravy and buttery mash potatoes. The tart flavors will keep you coming back for another sip.