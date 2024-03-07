3 to see: Top shows across the Dayton region this weekend

Here are three shows you should check out this weekend:

1. “Guys and Dolls”

When: Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings through March 24

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Chris Beiser playfully directs and energetically choreographs this musical theatre classic about romance and gambling that returns to the La Comedia stage for the first time since 1986. Principals Elliot Handkins (Sky Masterson), Emily Brennan (Sarah Brown), Cole Fletcher (Nathan Detroit) and Allison Gabert (Adelaide) are uniformly strong. Radiant tenor Paul Hernandez, a chief component within one of the most vocally impressive male ensembles ever assembled at La Comedia, is also noteworthy for his terrific delivery of “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

Key scene: Brennan’s blissfully boozy rendition of “If I Were A Bell.”

Cost: $70-$79

More info: Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

2. “Barefoot in the Park”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8-10

Where: Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St.

Details: Craig Smith directs a very enjoyable production of Neil Simon’s classic romantic comedy set in New York City centered on a newlywed couple navigating the ups and downs of marriage. Brandon Shockney and Katie Waid are absolutely delightful and believably bonded as Paul and Corie Bratter. Shockney, showcasing an inherent knack for physical comedy, is particularly outstanding as the marriage begins to splinter. Dawn Roth-Smith (Ethel Banks), Ted Eltzroth (Victor Velasco), Ron Clyburn (Harry Pepper, AT&T) and Steve Mongelli (Lord and Taylor Delivery Man) also heighten this lighthearted showcase, which features efficient scenic design by Jim Harworth and nice period costuming by Bobbie Purkey.

Key scene: Shockney’s hilariously drunken stupor upon Paul’s return to his apartment having taken the titular stroll in the snow.

Cost: $17.50

More info: Visit actorstheatrefairborn.org

Explore Comedian Pete Davidson brings his tour to Dayton this summer

Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

3. “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment”

When: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-10

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Veteran regional actor Bruce Cromer solidly leads the Human Race Theatre Company’s production of Donald Margulies’ comedy, directed by Greg Hellems. Cromer thoroughly engages as spirited adventurer Louis de Rougemont, whose boastful tall tales are savored and ridiculed in Victorian England. Shonita Joshi and Andrew Ian Adams also fuel the narrative by effectively portraying over 30 characters. In particular, Adams is an expressive gem as Louis’ faithful canine companion.

Key scene: Skillfully exhibiting his gifts as an imaginative storyteller, Cromer whimsically conjures Louis’ joy of riding a sea turtle.

Cost: $10-$53. In addition, there two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and there are ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance.

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org