3 to see: Top shows across the Dayton region this weekend

When: Through March 31; 8 p.m. March 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30; and 2 p.m. March 23, 24, 30 and 31

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Joe Deer directs and choreographs an outstanding production of composer William Finn and librettist Rachel Sheinkin’s charming, hilarious and touching musical about six awkward spelling champions. The show is double-cast but you’re bound to enjoy the character-specific performances and strong vocals of each. The impressive March 15 opening night cast consisted of Claire Northcut (Rona Lisa Peretti), Douglas Panch (Toby Hattemer), Blaise D-B (Mitch Mahoney), Sam Evans (Olive Ostrovsky), James Newton (William Barfee), Andres Martinez (Leaf Coneybear), Amirah Musa (Marcy Park), Aidan Edwards (Chip Tollentino), and Sara Ashley Tuohy (Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere).

Key scene: Evans, Northcut and Blaise D-B join forces for a dynamic rendition of “The I Love You Song,” a superb ballad, expertly staged by Deer, that finds Olive joyfully imagining a better, healthier and more loving relationship with her parents. Scenic designer Ray Zupp beautifully elevates the number with transportive finesse.

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts

Credit: SCOTT KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT KIMMINS

2. “Ride the Cyclone”

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23

Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: Chris Harmon directs Sinclair’s admirable local premiere of Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell’s kooky 2008 musical that has become a TikTok sensation. The story concerns six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir who have their lives cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other – the chance to return to life. The entertaining cast consists of Henry Ballard (Mischa), Faeryn Bass (Constance), Josiah Callinan (Karnak), Courtney Collinsworth (Ocean), Dominick Griffin (Ricky), Valentine Rangel (Noel), and Athena Shurtleff (Jane Doe). In addition to Harmon’s eye-catching amusement park set design, the production is absolutely heightened in tone and emotional value by projection designer David Sherman’s excellent video in the closing minutes.

Key scene: Shurtleff’s lovely, poignant rendition of the operatic “Ballad of Jane Doe,” quieting all the preceding silliness with dramatic whimsy.

Cost: $15-$18

More info: sinclair.edu/tickets. Also, “Ride the Cyclone” contains adult and teenage humor, including references to sex, drugs and violence.

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

3. “Guys and Dolls”

When: Friday-Sunday evenings and Sunday matinee through March 24

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Chris Beiser playfully directs and energetically choreographs this musical theatre classic about romance and gambling that returns to the La Comedia stage for the first time since 1986. Principals Elliot Handkins (Sky Masterson), Emily Brennan (Sarah Brown), Cole Fletcher (Nathan Detroit) and Allison Gabert (Adelaide) are uniformly strong. Radiant tenor Paul Hernandez, a chief component within one of the most vocally impressive male ensembles ever assembled at La Comedia, is also noteworthy for his terrific delivery of “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

Key scene: Brennan’s blissfully boozy rendition of “If I Were A Bell.”

Cost: $70-$79. There is also a special buy-one-get-one-free offer for both Sunday performances. The offer can only be applied to new reservations and cannot be combined with other discounts.

More info: Call 1-800-677-9505 or visit lacomedia.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Here’s what else you should know right now:

Wright State’s ArtsGala turns 25

Wright State University’s ArtsGala, one of the most festive and entertaining galas in the Miami Valley, returns for its 25th anniversary on Saturday, April 6. If you’re able to attend, you will not want to miss any performances from the musical theatre students, particularly if they are singing songs from last fall’s exemplary production of “Cabaret.”

‘Ghost Hunters’ researcher coming to Dayton

Expert paranormal researcher Dustin Pari from “Ghost Hunters” and “Ghost Hunters International” will explore the boundaries between reality and the supernatural in “Ghosts: Do You Believe?,” slated Friday, April 26 at the Victoria Theatre.

UD’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts unveils inaugural season

Prepare ye the inaugural season of the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts.

In addition to a production of “Godspell” in the new black box Experimental Theatre, there are multiple concerts in store throughout April and into early May. And don’t forget to check out the Community Open House on Saturday, April 13.

Right Now with Russell spotlights arts and entertainment news every Friday and as news arises. From the latest in local arts to the latest in film, music, TV, theater, awards season and other hot button topics, the goal is to fill you in on what’s new in order to satisfy your entertainment cravings. He can be reached at Russell.Florence@coxohio.com.