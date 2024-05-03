44 FREE CONCERTS: Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces 2024 season

“We are all really excited about this season,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director. “We have many returning audience favorites and many new-to-us artists that we can’t wait to share with you. The team has also been working so hard with our community to craft this new season, I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished together.”

In particular, Wagner is excited to present the annual Juneteenth concert, which will be headlined by E.U. on June 15 and is spearheaded by Sierra Leone of Signature Educational Solutions and Oral Funk Poetry Productions. She also hopes to grow Levitt Dayton’s World Indigenous Day Celebration, slated Aug. 10 and headlined by Digging Roots, in the vein of Juneteenth.

“I’m most proud of the partnerships and the ways we are working within the community,” Wagner said. “Our Juneteenth concerts are amazing, not only for our community in terms of coming together and celebrating but in the way Sierra Leone and her team curates that concert for us. But we also felt a calling to do the same thing with our Indigenous and Native American community. So, we’re excited about presenting Digging Roots and trying to start working on something for World Indigenous Day that is educationally and culturally similar to Juneteenth for our Indigenous community.”

Levitt Dayton has also added the Amplified Series sponsored by the City of Dayton (formerly known as the City of Dayton summer music festivals). Levitt organizers have taken over the programming and curation of these events, adding them to their summer concert season. The three Amplified concerts will be held on three Saturdays and begin at 5:30 p.m. instead of the normal 7 p.m. concert start time and feature a DJ, two openers and a headliner, amplifying blues, funk and Reggae genres of music.

All concerts are open to the public. Levitt Dayton, 134 S. Main St., is located in Dave Hall Plaza in downtown Dayton and features lawn seating. Audience members can bring in their own lawn chairs and food and beverage, including alcohol, although glass is prohibited. There are also food and beverage vendors on site and lawn chair rental is available for a $5 donation.

“We need connection now more than ever,” Wagner added. “I love that this space affords people the opportunity to connect. You broaden your social network by meeting new people. And diverse voices coming together and learning from each other is good for everybody. And all this is happening under the vibration of music. And when you’re dancing together, people tend to see beyond the things that divide us.”

The following artist descriptions have been provided by Levitt Pavilion Dayton:

2024 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Thursday, May 30

Monophonics

Monophonics, since 2012, has crafted a unique blend of timeless heavy soul and psychedelic rock, reminiscent of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, while maintaining a modern edge. Led by front man Kelly Finnigan, their energetic live performances, dynamic horn section, and cosmic fashion have garnered a global fanbase. Their fifth studio album, “Sage Motel,” released in 2022, continues to captivate audiences worldwide, earning praise from NPR Music, KCRW, BBC and Shindig.

Friday, May 31

McGuffey Lane

McGuffey Lane, a country rock band hailing from central Ohio, rose to prominence in the 1970s with their self-titled album, gaining national attention and touring with renowned acts like Charlie Daniels and The Allman Brothers. Despite facing tragedy and lineup changes, they’ve persevered, releasing multiple albums and continuing to captivate audiences with their signature blend of country and rock. With three original members still leading the band, McGuffey Lane remains a fixture in the music scene, performing around 20 concerts annually and keeping their journey alive.

Gem Series Opener: Eleyet McConnell

Eleyet McConnell, a dynamic duo from Central Ohio, defies musical norms with their genre-blending sound rooted in raw emotion and introspection. Their compelling songwriting reflects personal experiences and universal truths, resonating deeply with audiences through rare vulnerability and honesty.

Saturday, June 1

Lemon Bucket Orkestra

Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Toronto’s original Slavic-Balkan-Klezmer-Party-Punks, captivate audiences worldwide with their groundbreaking fusion of genres. With accolades from The Guardian and The New York Times, their live shows offer an immersive experience of exhilarating precision and reckless abandon. Their upcoming album “Cuckoo” promises to blend powerful Ukrainian polyphony and driving Balkan rhythms with modern Western sensibilities.

Thursday, June 6

Motherfolk

Midwest indie-rockers Motherfolk deliver serious themes with a groovy-rock twist, promising audiences an unforgettable live experience. Comprised of Bobby Paver, Nathan Dickerson, Clayton Allender, Ethan Wescott, and Karlie Dickerson, their tight-knit friendship fuels authentic performances filled with high energy and heartfelt connection. Since their formation, Motherfolk has been on a steady upward trajectory, amassing well over 5 million Spotify streams on their three studio albums and selling out shows while touring heavily across the United States.

Gem Series Opener: Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs

Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs, originally formed in Denver, found new roots in Cincinnati when singer-songwriter Matt Rouch relocated there in 2022. Their music, often described as a fusion of folk rock and alternative country, has garnered comparisons to James Taylor meets the Fleet Foxes. With accolades such as Best Country Band in Denver and an IMEA music award for Folk Song of the Year, the band promises audiences an authentic and captivating live experience, blending heartfelt melodies with engaging storytelling.

Friday, June 7

Jordy Searcy

Jordy Searcy, hailing from Louisiana and now based in Nashville, is known for his poignant lyrics and soulful vocals. With over 700 shows and 1,000 songs under his belt, including collaborations with major artists, Jordy’s upcoming album “Daylight” reflects his journey down the California coast, blending influences from Paul Simon and Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” Anticipation is high for the album’s release, with lead single “Molly” already making waves, promising a bright future for Jordy’s music career.

Saturday, June 8 / Pride Month Celebration

Pom Pom Squad

Pom Pom Squad, led by Mia Berrin, blends raw emotion with self-discovery in their music. Influenced by jazz and punk, their latest album “Death of a Cheerleader,” produced by Sarah Tudzin, explores themes of romance and young womanhood with defiance and vulnerability. With nods to queer media, Pom Pom Squad carves out a unique space in the music world, offering a fresh take on heartbreak and self-reinvention.

Gem Series Opener: Kyleen Downes

Kyleen Downes, a Dayton-based guitarist and songwriter, creates sonically approachable music reminiscent of a road trip radio scan. Her high-energy stage presence and infectious optimism leave audiences feeling uplifted. With influences from the Dayton music scene, Kyleen blends acoustic and electric guitars, along with a looper pedal, to craft upbeat sounds. Her debut album ‘Come On Sit Down’ released in 2020 showcases her passion for music, while offstage she fulfills her childhood dream of teaching guitar lessons in the Miami Valley.

Thursday, June 13

Huntertones

Huntertones brings people together around the globe with fun, imaginative and fearless music. Their high energy, horn-driven sound features genre bending composition and unconventional covers. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music.

Friday, June 14

Kazha

Kazha, a rock band founded in 2009 by Japanese singer-songwriter Kazuha Oda (Kazha) and guitarist Hideki Matsushige, embodies a fusion of cultures and musical styles. Kazuha, a classically trained singer, has achieved international recognition, with her work appearing on iTunes Top 100 charts in various countries. As Official Ambassadors of “Music Export Memphis,” they tour nationally, representing the Birthplace of Rock’n’Roll, Memphis, Tennessee. Since their debut, they’ve performed at numerous Anime and Comic Conventions worldwide, sharing the stage with national artists such as George Lynch and Tracii Guns.

Gem Series Opener: Somersault

Somersault is an educational, garage rock trio. Their music is something all listeners love to hear. You could even say this band rocks!

Saturday, June 15 / Juneteenth Concert

E.U. featuring Sugar Bear

Since their Grammy-nominated hit “Da Butt” in 1988, E.U. has been a force in the DC Go-Go scene. Led by Sugar Bear, they’ve performed at prestigious events and continue to captivate audiences with their infectious beats, earning Sugar Bear the LEGEND award from The Chuck Brown Foundation in 2021.

Thursday, June 20

Wildermiss

“Wildermiss, an human indie rock band originally from Denver and now based in Nashville, released their first full-length LP in October 2023. Fronted by the human Emma Cole on vocals and synth, with fellow humans Joshua Hester on guitar and Caleb Thoemke on drums, their musical journey has taken them far and wide, accumulating more miles than you can imagine. With their undeniable talent and unwavering dedication, Wildermiss has become a beloved fixture in the hearts of their human fans. Prepare to be captivated by their album, a testament to their creative evolution and a sonic adventure unlike any other. -ChatGPT”

Gem Series Opener: Smug Brothers

Riding the seismic waves of the first British Invasion, ‘70s power-pop, ‘80s post-punk, and ‘90s indie, Smug Brothers continue to fly the flag for guitar-centric rock n’ roll into the 21st century. Now in its 20th year, the band has connected with listeners worldwide over 10 albums, 6 EPs, and 6 singles, keeping one foot firmly in its roots while expertly expanding the band’s sonic range into the future.

Friday, June 21

Mike Wade & The Nasty NATI Brass Band

The Nasty Nati Brass Band is a New Orleans-style brass band based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 2014, the band is made up of a diverse group of musicians who share a love for the rich and vibrant music of New Orleans. The band’s name is a nod to Cincinnati’s nickname, “Nasty Nati,” the 1990 World Champion Cincinnati Reds “Nasty Boys” Baseball Team, and reflects the band’s commitment to celebrating and promoting the city’s unique culture and heritage. The Nasty Nati Brass Band is known for its energetic live performances, which feature a mix of traditional New Orleans jazz, funk, and soul.

Saturday, June 22

Reverend Horton Heat

Jim is a Revelator, both revealing & reinterpreting the country-blues-rock roots of American music. He’s a time-travelling space-cowboy on an endless interstellar musical tour, and we are all the richer & “psycho billier” for getting to tag along. Seeing Reverend Horton Heat live is a transformative experience. There’s nothing like the primal tribal rock & roll transfiguration of a Reverend Horton Heat show. Listening to the Reverend Horton Heat is tantamount to injecting pure musical nitrous into the hotrod engine of your heart.

Gem Series Opener: Kyle Eldridge & the Kentucky Cowhands

Kyle Eldridge, a Country & Western singer-songwriter from Louisville, Kentucky, is celebrated for his Maphis/Travis picking and Western Jazz style. Teaming up with Upright Bassist Dakota Collins in Nashville, they hit the Honky Tonks on Broadway. Kyle recorded his debut EP in Los Angeles and has shared stages with artists like Jim Heath and Shaun Young. Known as the “Heir Apparent,” Kyle is making his mark in the Country & Western scene, performing worldwide.

Thursday, June 27

Chapel Hart

Danica, Devynn, and Trea form Chapel Hart, a vibrant country trio blending Mississippi roots with Louisiana spunk. From childhood singing to a full-fledged band, their evolution is palpable. With tender ballads and hard-hitting country rock, they captivate audiences worldwide, earning thousands of fans and hundreds of thousands of online views.

Friday, June 28

The Vindys

The Vindys, a sought-after Northeast Ohio alt-rock band, blend infectious rhythms that Cleveland Magazine compares to the Black Keys. Led by powerhouse singer Jackie Popovec, they deliver a mix of retro and rock ‘n’ roll. With a lineup of classically trained musicians and a dedication to their Youngstown roots, The Vindys represent their thriving music scene. They’ve performed at festivals and shared the stage with notable acts like Pat Benatar and Walk Off the Earth.

Saturday, June 29

Shamarr Allen

Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues and country. In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harrick Connick Jr, and Lenny Kravitz. In addition to displaying his skills on the front-line as a lead performer, Allen is also a music composer, writer, and producer. With a scintillating and unique sound, look, and exemplary talents, Shamarr Allen transcends musical boundaries.

Gem Series Opener: The OG Players

Friday, July 5

OKAN

OKAN blends Afro-Cuban roots with jazz and folk, delivering powerful songs about immigration, resistance, and love. Led by Grammy and Latin-Grammy nominees Elizabeth Rodriguez and Magdelys Savigne, their music resonates with audiences worldwide. Their upcoming album, Okantomi, features special guests like classical violinist Lara St. John and percussionist Amado Dedeu. OKAN’s live performances showcase their harmonies, musicianship, and potent lyrics, captivating audiences at festivals and venues across North America.

Saturday, July 6

Ron Artis II

Hailing from Haleiwa, HI, Ron Artis II is an award-winning artist who brings a unique soulful-honest-songwriting style to the stage. Mentored by his father, Ron Artis, and local legend, JP Smoketrain he has developed a blazing versatile guitar playing style that captivates audiences. He has toured and collaborated with Jack Johnson, G Love, Ben Harper, and others.

Thursday, July 11

Lauren Anderson

Lauren Anderson honed her blues-ridden, lyric-driven craft in the suburbs of Chicago. With an undergraduate degree in Opera and a Masters in Music Therapy, she now resides in Nashville, TN where she is a full-time musician. Although her talent stands alone with awards, such as Female Vocalist of the year in 2015 by the Midwest Music Awards and Best New Blues Artist in 2022 by the Independent Blues Awards, she has also shared the stage with the likes of Beth Hart, Samantha Fish and Mike Zito to name a few.

Friday, July 12

Nikki Hill

Nikki Hill, hailing from Durham, North Carolina, is a soulful force in American music, blending R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, and blues influences. With her powerful vocals and energetic stage presence, she captivates audiences worldwide, touring extensively and releasing acclaimed albums like “Heavy Hearts Hard Fists.” Her latest self-produced album, “Feline Roots,” showcases her soulful storytelling and raw rock ‘n’ roll style, cementing her place as a fearless and captivating artist.

Gem Series Opener: The Café Unit

The Café Unit is a group of “Seasoned Players” who share a common vision, influence, and ear for live performance and music. The Café Unit is laid back AND The Café Unit is upbeat. Ideal for any dancing, good listening, party environment, venues large and small, the band incorporates songs and styles from a variety of genres and eras. Blues, rock, country, from golden oldies to present day music, nothing is off the table.

Saturday, July 13

Alexander Star & the Golden People

Alexander Star is an Emmy-nominated songwriter, performer, and impact activist based in South Florida. Star is committed to using his music as a vehicle for positive change and is proud to be considered a modern-day “Impact Artist.” Star’s music has been featured in Super Bowl campaigns, on prime-time television, government broadcasts and commercials. In addition to their headline shows, A. Star & TGP have opened for Earth, Wind & Fire, Black Violin, and Koffee.

Gem Series Opener: Signature Levitt Summer Camp Showcase

The openers for this evening will be the students from the week-long Signature Levitt Music & Creative Arts Summer Day Camp in partnership with Signature Educational Solutions. These students will work hard the week before the concert, writing songs and honing their creative and production skills in order to develop a performance to dazzle the Levitt Dayton audience.

Thursday, July 18

Buffalo Nichols

On his second album, The Fatalist, Carl “Buffalo” Nichols does things with the blues that might catch you off guard. There’s 808 programming, chopped up Charley Patton samples, washes of synth. There’s a consideration of the fullness of the sonic stage and the atmospherics of the music that can only come with a long engagement with electronic music. But this is no gimmicky hybrid or attempt to turn the blues into 21st century music by simply dressing it with skittering hi-hats. Nichols’ vision for the blues is of a form of music that’s intimately tied to everyday life in 2023, something that’s reflected not only in the choice of instrumentation, but in the complexities of the songwriting and the gray areas his lyrics explore.

Friday, July 19

Terrence Simien & the Zydeco Experience

For over 40+ years, two-time GRAMMY award winning, 8th generation Louisiana Creole, Terrance Simien, has been shattering the myths and often misinformation, about what his traditional Zydeco roots music is – and is not. It most certainly is Black American roots music, and it is music born of the African American, black and mixed race French speaking Creoles of South Louisiana. This is the truth, and these are the facts.

Saturday, July 20 / Blues Amplified

Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Anthony Rosano, a dedicated musician rooted in the blues tradition, leads The Conqueroos, captivating audiences with their soulful sound and energetic performances. Their latest album, “Cheat The Devil,” produced by blues icon Tab Benoit, showcases their raw talent and commitment to the power trio format, earning critical acclaim and high praise from fans worldwide.

Gem City Openers: Eric Jerardi, Westside Players

Eric Jerardi, a Dayton, Ohio native, is a seasoned musician known for his dynamic blend of blues, rock, and soul. With multiple albums under his belt, including the critically acclaimed “Occupied,” and a track record of sharing stages with legends like Little Feat and Robin Trower, Jerardi’s musical prowess continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The Westside Players featuring Gary Guitar Williams are a “So Help The Boogie” Blues act. Founder & leader Gary Guitar Williams has been playing guitar and performing for over four decades. Gary started out playing with bands in his teens and hasn’t slowed down yet. He has played and performed with many local and national blues acts. He spent a decade with Snapper Mitchum playing and touring, as well as playing with The Ohio Players, Malcolm Gibson, Piney Brown and many others.

Thursday, Aug. 1

J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)

J2B2, an acclaimed bluegrass supergroup, blends impeccable musicianship with West Coast folk rock influences in their debut album “From The Crow’s Nest,” captivating audiences worldwide. Led by John Jorgenson and Herb Pedersen, their live performances receive high praise, showcasing the warmth, storytelling, and laughter of seasoned legends.

Friday, Aug. 2

Jesse “JT Jazz” Thompson

Jesse Thompson, hailing from Dayton, Ohio, infuses his music with the city’s rich R&B legacy, blending funk influences with smooth jazz. With his debut album “The Inauguration of Jtjazz,” featuring the uplifting lead single “Weekend Groove,” Thompson showcases his diverse musical passions and talents, from soulful ballads to dance-ready tracks, earning acclaim from sold-out shows in Hawaii to prominent festivals and collaborations with industry giants.

Saturday, Aug. 3 / Art in the City

Scythian

Rousing and raucous, Scythian (sith-ee-yin) plays roots music from Celtic, Eastern European and Appalachian traditions with thunderous energy, technical prowess, and storytelling songwriting, beckoning crowds into a barn-dance, rock concert experience. Nashville’s Music City Roots says Scythian is ‘what happens when rock star charisma meets Celtic dervish fiddling’, and the Washington Post says “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.”

Thursday, Aug. 8

Ruthie Foster

Ruthie Foster’s latest album, “Healing Time,” emerges as a powerful testament to resilience and musical evolution. With a deeply personal touch, Foster explores themes of healing and growth, crafting a collection of songs that resonate with compassion and resolve. Collaborating with acclaimed producers and drawing inspiration from her own experiences, Foster delivers a soul-stirring record that speaks to the universal journey of navigating life’s highs and lows.

Friday, Aug. 9

Blair Crimmins & the Hookers

Blair Crimmins, based in Atlanta, Georgia, revitalizes ragtime and Dixieland jazz with a modern twist, captivating audiences. As a versatile multi-instrumentalist and prolific songwriter, Crimmins has earned critical acclaim and radio success with his distinctive sound, while also showcasing his musical diversity through film scoring and children’s albums.

Saturday, Aug. 10 / World Indigenous Day Celebration

Digging Roots

Digging Roots, two-time JUNO Award winners, infuse their performances with a powerful blend of Indigenous traditions and contemporary sounds, inviting audiences on a journey of resistance and celebration. Led by husband-and-wife duo ShoShona Kish and Raven Kanatakta, their electrifying live show weaves together earthy vocals, exhilarating guitar, and a message of healing and empowerment, creating a space for unconditional love and cultural resistance wherever they go.

Gem Series Opener: Topknot

Trenton Wheeler produces and performs under the stage name Topknot (short for his tribal given name Owl Topknot Feather), combining influences of 80s synth-pop & rock with twangy guitars and cinematic climaxes reminiscent of a spaghetti western soundtrack. Honoring his Blackfeet/Métis heritage, Trenton continues the tradition of Northern Plains grassing and regularly hosts educational enrichment programs and speaking events. He is an advocate for Indigenous peoples and has served on the board of directors for the Native American Indian Association of Tennessee.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Alanna Royale

Alanna Royale’s journey from fragmentation to artistic wholeness is vividly portrayed in her latest LP, “Trouble Is.” With fearless honesty and infectious energy, she delves into personal turmoil, societal commentary, and the complexities of love, inviting listeners to join her on a cathartic musical exploration. From confronting past traumas to celebrating newfound optimism, Royale’s soulful R&B sound and candid lyricism offer a deeply relatable and emotionally resonant experience.

Friday, Aug. 16

Toubab Krewe

Toubab Krewe’s genre-defying sound blends rock, African traditions, and global influences, creating a dynamic musical landscape that transcends borders. With relentless dedication to their craft and a spirit of innovation, their latest release, STYLO, reflects years of musical exploration and collaboration, honoring tradition while pushing towards a contemporary, globally connected ethos.

Saturday, Aug. 17 / Funk Amplified

Slapbak

Slapbak, led by Jara Harris since the 90s, infuses high-energy funk with hip-hop and rock influences, featuring a talented lineup including Jara’s daughter Jaz on guitar and wife Alyse on keyboards. Despite a life detour battling cancer, Jara’s multi-instrumental prowess and collaborations with artists like Donavon Frankenreiter and Michael Bublé continue to shape Slapbak’s dynamic sound, set to release their first record in a decade.

Gem Series Openers: DJ SKNO, Freakquency, MojoFlo

Freakquency

Freakquency is a dynamic funk-fusion band led by front man Sayyid Jones. They’ve been honing their skills and sound for several years. They were the 2024 Dayton Battle of the Bands winners at Levitt Dayton’s sister venue The Brightside.

MojoFlo

MojoFlo is a powerhouse Neo-Funk band, known for their infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and captivating stage performance. Their dynamic live shows feature the group’s vivacious vocalist Amber Knicole. By combining hard hitting horns, seductive melodies and a captivating stage show, MojoFlo has built a fiercely loyal fanbase.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Cool, Cool, Cool

Cool Cool Cool fuses Funk, House, and R&B into a uniquely vibrant sound led by dynamic female vocals, backed by a tight horn section and captivating rhythms. Formed by seasoned musicians with a decade-long journey from dive bars to international stages, their electrifying live performances showcase a powerful synergy and individual talent, leaving audiences captivated and energized.

Friday, Aug. 23

Cole Chaney

At just 21 years old, Chaney, hailing from Kentucky, has swiftly emerged as a rising star with his debut album “Mercy,” a collection of poignant Eastern Kentucky anthems showcasing his lyrical prowess and storytelling abilities. Since its release in 2021, Chaney has garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base, poised for further success in the music industry.

Gem Series Opener: Josh Webb & the Home Sown Band

The trio, led by guitarist and vocalist Josh Webb, offers a captivating blend of acoustic-driven Americana music, drawing from country, folk, and blues influences. With an impressive repertoire of original songs that are both well-crafted and diverse, Josh showcases his talents as both a musician and songwriter.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Levitt National Tour presents The War and Treaty

Levitt National Tour presents this magnetic multi-Grammy-nominated duo whose exhilarating performances, featuring a sonic blend of blues, gospel, soul, bluegrass and country, is sure to be a season standout.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Tonya Baker

Tonya, a sought-after psalmist and gospel minister, has released multiple projects including “Life In Him,” “Since He Came In,” and “The Live Encounter,” produced by Grammy-winning producer Myron Butler. With a soulful Christmas EP titled “Merry Christmas Baby II,” Tonya showcases her versatility as a singer and songwriter while also teaching and developing others through workshops and educational forums nationwide.

Friday, Aug. 30

Jennifer Hartswick

Jennifer Hartswick, a dynamic trumpeter and vocalist, captivates audiences with her confident and joyous stage presence, delivering honest, soulful music with a maturity beyond her years. As an original member of the Trey Anastasio Band and collaborator with icons like Herbie Hancock and Phish, Hartswick’s performances are renowned for their spontaneity and contagious energy, showcasing her astounding technical proficiency and heartfelt musical expression.

Saturday, Aug. 31 / Reggae Amplified

The Wailing Souls

For over four decades, The Wailing Souls have blended Motown harmonies with reggae roots, earning three Grammy nominations and producing hits like “War,” “Bredda Gravlicious,” and “Things and Time.” Trained by Joe Higgs and mentored by Bob Marley, they’ve worked with legendary producers and contributed to the soundtrack of Disney’s “Cool Runnings,” showcasing their enduring influence and global appeal in the reggae scene.

Gem Series Openers: DJ SKNO, Seefari, Jah Soul

Tom “Seefari” Carroll, an acclaimed recording artist and multi-instrumentalist, has toured extensively across the USA, headlining festivals and receiving critical praise for his blend of classic reggae with diverse musical influences. With radio airplay worldwide, Seefari’s music evokes the soulful sounds of reggae while incorporating elements of dub, rock, jazz, Latin, and African rhythms. Whether performing solo, as a duo, or with his band, Seefari brings the flavor of the islands to any event, offering soothing steel drums and irresistible Caribbean beats that bridge generations and leave audiences feeling like they’ve vacationed in paradise.

Jah Soul

JAH SOUL is like one big family, bonded by their love for music and good times. Hailing from Dayton, Ohio, they add to the city’s rich funk heritage, bringing people together on the dance floor with their unique blend of reggae, rock, soul, funk, and disco. Since 2011, they’ve been packing clubs with their catchy original music, creating a universal language of groove where diverse audiences come together to dance and celebrate life. With their large ensemble, JAH SOUL brings overflowing energy to every stage, ensuring that every performance is a lively party.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Light in the City

Building 429

Building 429 has been a force in the Christian music scene since their debut album in 2004, earning critical acclaim and multiple awards for their anthemic songs of hope. With chart-topping hits like “We Won’t Be Shaken” and “Where I Belong,” they’ve received accolades including a Grammy nomination, Billboard Music Awards, BMI Song of the Year Awards, and a RIAA-certified gold single. Endorsed by top music brands, Building 429′s high-energy concerts and consistent message have made them a standout in the industry.

Gem Series Opener: Melody Baccus

Melody Baccus is a contemporary Christian artist and dynamic praise & worship leader known for her uplifting music and engaging “I Am A Worshiper Experience” events. With a heart for worship, she inspires audiences to connect with God through her soulful performances and empowering ministry.

Friday, Sept. 6

Sweet Lizzy Project

In just a few years, Sweet Lizzy Project, led by frontwoman Lisset Diaz, has skyrocketed from Havana City clubs to mesmerizing crowds of 20,000 alongside idols like Heart and Joan Jett. With electrifying big-stage pop-rock, their music blends classic rock heart with modern sheen, earning critical acclaim and prime performance slots, including a profile on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” and a cover story in the Miami Herald.

Gem Series Opener: Yuppie

Yuppie is an indie rock band from Dayton, Ohio, created by Zack Sliver. Sliver developed his sound while serving in the Marine Corps in Okinawa, and then created Yuppie as a way to reflect life in Dayton. As frontman, Sliver works with studio musicians on albums and has a backing band for live shows.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Hot Toddies Jazz Band

Based in NYC, The Hot Toddies Jazz Band is a dynamic ensemble known for their vibrant mix of hot jazz and swing, perfect for dancing and lindy hop. Praised for their electrifying performances, they’ve headlined iconic venues like Lincoln Center and maintain a strong presence at top jazz clubs and exclusive events, featuring a lineup of renowned musicians led by co-founders Gabe Terracciano and Patrick Soluri.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Sierra Green & the Giants

Sierra Green emerges as a captivating musical force from the vibrant streets of New Orleans, blending timeless soul with a contemporary allure rooted in the city’s rich musical heritage. Revered as the “Queen of Frenchmen Street,” Sierra’s journey from the church choir to commanding the stage with her band, The Giants, reflects resilience and profound soulfulness, culminating in acclaimed collaborations with musical luminaries like David Torkanowsky and J.D. Simo, as she etches her legacy in the annals of soul music history.

Gem Series Opener: Joe Waters & The Back Porch Band

Joe Waters, a versatile musician from Dayton, Ohio, showcases his talent across Blues, Funk, Folk, and Americana genres as a singer-songwriter. Inspired by his father, Joe’s musical journey began at age 5 with a harmonica, evolving into mastery of guitar, drums, and vocals. With four albums recorded alongside his father and recent accolades like winning the 2022 Telluride Blues Challenge, Joe is eagerly crafting a new EP with his band and a solo album, promising exciting new creations for his growing audience.

Friday, Sept. 13 / Kick off to Hispanic Heritage Month

The Iguanas

A fixture of the New Orleans music scene for over two decades, The Iguanas’ music is an infectious mix of America’s musical heritage - Tejano and Conjunto sounds from the Texas/Mexico border region, as best exemplified by the accordion and bajo sexto, the American South’s Blues, Jazz and New Orleans R&B, and passion of the music of the Caribbean and Mexico. Taking their cues from all of these influences and then some, The Iguanas redefine the notion of Americana, crossing cultures, styles, eras... and even languages.

Saturday, Sept. 14 / Honoring Our Veterans concert

Headliner: TBD

Gem Series Opener: Guitars4Heroes

The Dayton Guitars 4 Heroes Band was established in January 2019. The G4H Band plays a variety of classic rock, classic country, and patriotic music. The G4H Band is a non-profit, all-veteran band with exception of one person. Al Jones, drummer, and vocals, has volunteered his time from the beginning for all weekly rehearsals and all our shows. He said “This was just the way to give back.” The other band members are Ron Burns, rhythm guitar, vocals, Art Nitsch, bass guitar, vocals, Mike Collins, lead guitar, backup vocals Jerry Greer, rhythm/lead electric guitar, Karen Nitsch, vocalist, and percussion. All five are military veterans who also volunteer their time to give back to raise money to support the Rec4Heroes/Dayton Organization.

For more information about the concerts and the Levitt Pavilion, visit LevittDayton.org.