Almost Home Animal Sanctuary wants supplies for cats

So it’s really no surprise the Kettering woman has continued that love for animals as an adult. She’s the founder of Almost Home Animal Sanctuary, a non-profit organization that has spayed/neutered over 100 cats over the past two years and has also found homes for many of them.

“I have been dedicated to controlling the cat population in our community and surrounding areas through trap-neuter-return (TNR) efforts since 2018,” she said. “I also occasionally take in kittens and at the moment have five kittens that have been spayed/neutered and updated with shots and are ready to be adopted.”

Colaizzi has always had a special place in her heart for seniors, children and animals.

“They don’t have a voice,” she explained. “It’s a voice for the voiceless. I’m the person who sees a worm struggling on the sidewalk and will save it. It hurts my heart.”

Over the years, Colaizzi said she has spent a lot of time in areas such as the trailer parks on Dryden Road.

“There are tons of feral cat colonies in that area,” she said. “Over the past two years, I’ve worked on the two colonies in that area to get them TNR’d at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton or at The Society for the Improvement of Conditions of Stray Animals (SICSA). Then, I’ll take them back and release them where I caught them. A mama cat can have at least six babies if not more.”

Because many of the cats require extra medical attention and those costs can add up quickly, Colaizzi has started Cans 4 Cats, an aluminum can recycling project. “Usually those services are free, but sometimes the cats need extra attention,” she said.

Colaizzi is basically a one-person operation looking to take her non-profit to the next level.

“I do have help with transportation when needed,” she said. “I work out of my home, and I only have room for cats at present, but I occasionally take in foster dogs that are good with cats. Eventually I’m hoping to expand my rescue efforts to other animals.”

She’s grateful to companies and organizations that have supported her efforts including Fairmont High School, Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams (KBJW), Brewski Barrel Pub, No Limit Gaming, Dayton Wire & Wheel and The Brunch Pub. In addition, The Rebellious Few motorcycle group hosted a fundraiser and raised $2,200 for the cause.

“Rescuing can take over your life if you’re not careful and that’s unhealthy,” Colaizzi said. “I am religious and the first thing I do when I wake up each morning is to tell the Lord I need him and then I read my devotional books. It’s a must for me to have a balance and not worry about things I have no control over.”

Here’s what her organization needs:

Aluminum cans. Drive-through at First Street Recycle Center, 1321 E. First Street, and tell them your cans are being donated to Cans 4 Cats. Mention the account number 169433 and the sanctuary will benefit.

Friskies Pate Cat Food

Arm & Hammer slide Cat Litter

Purina Natural Cat Food

Bleach

Paper Towels

Laundry Detergent

50 gallon heavy trash bags

Kitten Pate

Capstar (powder) flea medication

Your donations can be dropped off 24 hours a day at 1131 Benfield Drive in Kettering. If you have questions, call (937) 269-6804.

Other ways to help

Colaizzi is always looking for volunteers to help with her web page and social media. If you’re interested, call (937) 269-6804. For more information, check out the organization’s Facebook page.

Need a speaker for your club or organization?

I was delighted to meet Linda Spears of Oakwood recently and happy to learn our “Make a Difference” column has been “a lifesaver” for her.

“I am the program chairman for the Alpha Gamma Delta Alumnae Club of Dayton and from your articles I have found speakers from local organizations that are willing to come to the homes of our members,” she explained. “Our group is very welcoming and pleased to make donations to the organizations or even offer to volunteer at their locations. We have learned so much about the local needs and necessary items that each group needs.”

Spears said she looks forward to reading the column each week and in order to see if that particular organization might provide a speaker.

“I am completing our program for this year and will be using your column to finish up the programming,” she said.

Among the groups that have visited the sorority are Miracle Clubhouse, Good Neighbor House, Single Parent Rock, Girls Emerging into Maturity, Kroc Center, East End Community Center, YWCA, Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Hannah’s Treasure Chest.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.