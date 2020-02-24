The reigning champs in Best of Dayton

The first-place, second-place and third-place winner of each individual contest are organized by topic. Click on the links below to read through the results in each broader category and individual contest.

THE BIG WINNERS

This year’s list of winners has some tried-and-true favorites and some new favorites as well.

Tank’s Bar and Grill’s peanut butter and jelly club is $4.99 and comes with a mountain of chips. (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)

Tank's Bar & Grill in Dayton had a remarkable eight first-place wins in this year's contest, after a strong performance last year. Tank's rolled over the competition once again in categories including Best Breakfast, Best Grilled Cheese, Best Chili, Best Bloody Mary, Best Dive Bar, Best Cheap Eats and Best Late-Night Eats. It also climbed from second to first place in one of the most popular contests, Best Burger.

Other big winners included:

Nick's Restaurant in Xenia: This was a big year for Nick's winning Friendliest Restaurant and taking home second or third place honors in seven additional dining categories.

The Dayton Art Institute continued its centennial celebration Tuesday with the unveiling of an Ohio Historical Marker. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Dayton Art Institute also was a repeat winner in several categories, including first-place wins for Art Gallery, Gala, Oktoberfest and Wedding Venue.

Roger Glass, CEO of Marion's Piazza, is the Dayton.com Daytonian of the Week. CONTRIBUTED

Marion's Piazza remained the king of Dayton pizza, winning Best Pizza Restaurant and Best Square-Cut Pizza and also won first-place in Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner and Best Restaurant to Take a Large Group.

The Pine Club meal, including its signature onion rings. 2008 staff file photo by Lisa Powell

The Pine Club has four first-place wins including Best Steak, Best Fine Dining, Best Old-School Restaurant and Best Onion Rings.

We will continue to spotlight winners throughout this year. After all, Dayton’s best should be celebrated year-round.

Without further ado, you’ll find the complete winners lists by topic below.

