Annual Garden Jubilee is a free family event for all

Mark your calendars! You are all invited to attend the Ohio State University (OSU) Extension and Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) annual Garden Jubilee on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

This is one of my favorite events of the year, next to our annual Perennial Flower School. It’s our way of giving back to the community and it’s a free family event.

Starting around 9 a.m. we will be dedicating our brand-new Dan and Lois O’Keefe Main Entrance to the gardens. This beautiful structure was designed by Stephen Sharp, principal at McCall-Sharp Architecture.

The entrance embraces the feel of Snyder Park with the limestone pillars and walls. In addition, we used two matching artifacts from Memorial Hall that used to stand in Springfield. It was built in 1915 and demolished in 2010, but not before many of the architectural features were saved.

We have incorporated many of these pieces throughout the gardens along with other artifacts from the area. We had a landscape contractor use eight-pound bricks that were part of the foundry floor of International Harvester before it was demolished. This path is at the entry to the Early Ohio Settler’s Garden.

We are also dedicating Kay’s Victory Garden, a tribute to Kay Demana and her love for gardening and the community. Thanks to the Demana family for naming this garden. Produce raised in this garden goes to the local food banks. Last year we donated almost 7,500 pounds of fresh produce.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Finally, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the MGV program in Clark County. I started the program in 1993, shortly after I joined OSU Extension. The first 300 people will get an anniversary cookie to celebrate.

The Cultivar Trials (annuals and some perennials) look fantastic – we will supply you with a list of all the plants in the trials and you can pick out your favorites. We also have the All-America Selections on trials here.

The Springfield Foundation Feature Gardens are looking spectacular, and the perennial beds were recently renovated. We have added lovely containers as well as benches and picnic tables in this area.

The gardens should look spectacular as we prepare by pulling every (almost) weed the week before. However, if you find a weed, please don’t tell us – give us at least one day of feeling like we got them all!

Volunteers will be on hand to share information about the gardens. A trolley will be available to take you to all the gardens, including the Kiwanis Children’s Garden. There will be children’s activities throughout the gardens.

The Springfield City Police and Fire Department representatives will be on hand scooping snow cones for attendees. Come and meet the new police chief and she will give you a snow cone! (She happens to be my daughter!)

We will have music (Amber Hargett and Noah Back) great vendors with garden-related items as well as food trucks (Pitabilities, The Coffee Guy and Nourishing Souls) on hand.

This family event is free, and we invite you to attend – rain or shine. For more details on the event go to http://go.osu.edu/meetmeinthegarden.