Art in the City debut: Trio of women artists are focus of new Contemporary Dayton exhibitions

Mychaelyn Michalec: From A Basement On A Hill

Dayton-based artist and Oakwood resident, Mychaelyn Michalec’s latest body of work is of embroidered “drawings” and deeply textured tufted rug “paintings.”

Using her own family as her primary subject, she depicts those closest to her in a shared space preoccupied by different things. She couples these images with awkward selfies taken during routine household chores, other daily tasks, and activities.

"Femme Games" by artist Nina Chanel Abney. CONTRIBUTED

Nina Chanel Abney

As a skillful storyteller, Abney visually articulates the complex social dynamics of contemporary life.

Her works are informed as much by mainstream news media as they are by animated cartoons, video games, hip-hop culture, celebrity websites, and tabloid magazines.

Using loaded topics and controversial issues with irreverence and satire, Abney’s works are both pointed contemporary genre scenes and scathing commentaries on social attitudes and inequities.

A still composite from "Soft Films," by artist Sara Cwynar. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Sara Cwynar: Soft Film

Cwynar combines elements of composite photography, experimental film, and performance video.

In “Soft Film,” she collects, arranges, and archives her eBay purchases of dated objects according to a logic based upon color, material, vintage, and use.

The film is the recipient of the 2016 Baloise Art Prize at the Basel Art Fair in Basel, Switzerland.

HOW TO GO

The exhibitions open Friday, Aug. 6 during Art in the City.

A Members Preview is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a public reception from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Co is located at 25 W. Fourth St., in the Arcade in downtown Dayton.

Admission is free.

Artist talks

Nina Chanel Abney, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. in The Co’s galleries.

Mychaelyn Michalec: From A Basement On A Hill, Friday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. in The Co’s galleries

Sara Cwynar: Soft Film, Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. Online event can be found here.

Curator’s tour

Once a month on Saturdays, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, and Oct. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. in The Co’s galleries. Free admission.

Online

“In Studio”: Mychaelyn Michalec, a short film providing an in-depth look at the artist and her practice.

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.

More information about the The Contemporary Dayton and the upcoming exhibitions can be found here.