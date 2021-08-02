dayton logo
X

Art in the City debut: Trio of women artists are focus of new Contemporary Dayton exhibitions

"The lone and level sands stretch far away" by artist Mychaelyn Michalec. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
"The lone and level sands stretch far away" by artist Mychaelyn Michalec. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

What to Know | 50 minutes ago
By Staff report
New shows premiere during Art in the City

Three new exhibitions featuring women artists will debut at The Contemporary Dayton during Art in the City on Friday, Aug. 6.

The work by artists, Mychaelyn Michalec, a Dayton fiber artist and painter, Nina Chanel Abney, a New Jersey-based painter and Sara Cwynar, a Brooklyn-based artist and filmmaker, will be the second exhibition in The Co’s new home in the Arcade.

ExploreArt in the City: Your guide to the downtown festival, which includes Arcade tours

“We are excited to exhibit three women artists whose work is charged with commentary on social attitudes and inequities,” said Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Co, in a release.

The exhibition will be on view through Oct. 24.

"The lone and level sands stretch far away" by artist Mychaelyn Michalec. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
"The lone and level sands stretch far away" by artist Mychaelyn Michalec. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Mychaelyn Michalec: From A Basement On A Hill

Dayton-based artist and Oakwood resident, Mychaelyn Michalec’s latest body of work is of embroidered “drawings” and deeply textured tufted rug “paintings.”

Using her own family as her primary subject, she depicts those closest to her in a shared space preoccupied by different things. She couples these images with awkward selfies taken during routine household chores, other daily tasks, and activities.

"Femme Games" by artist Nina Chanel Abney. CONTRIBUTED
"Femme Games" by artist Nina Chanel Abney. CONTRIBUTED

Nina Chanel Abney

As a skillful storyteller, Abney visually articulates the complex social dynamics of contemporary life.

Her works are informed as much by mainstream news media as they are by animated cartoons, video games, hip-hop culture, celebrity websites, and tabloid magazines.

Using loaded topics and controversial issues with irreverence and satire, Abney’s works are both pointed contemporary genre scenes and scathing commentaries on social attitudes and inequities.

A still composite from "Soft Films," by artist Sara Cwynar. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
A still composite from "Soft Films," by artist Sara Cwynar. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Sara Cwynar: Soft Film

Cwynar combines elements of composite photography, experimental film, and performance video.

In “Soft Film,” she collects, arranges, and archives her eBay purchases of dated objects according to a logic based upon color, material, vintage, and use.

The film is the recipient of the 2016 Baloise Art Prize at the Basel Art Fair in Basel, Switzerland.

HOW TO GO

The exhibitions open Friday, Aug. 6 during Art in the City.

A Members Preview is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a public reception from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Co is located at 25 W. Fourth St., in the Arcade in downtown Dayton.

Admission is free.

Explore8 noteworthy shows to see in August

Artist talks

Nina Chanel Abney, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. in The Co’s galleries.

Mychaelyn Michalec: From A Basement On A Hill, Friday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. in The Co’s galleries

Sara Cwynar: Soft Film, Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. Online event can be found here.

Curator’s tour

Once a month on Saturdays, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, and Oct. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. in The Co’s galleries. Free admission.

Online

In Studio”: Mychaelyn Michalec, a short film providing an in-depth look at the artist and her practice.

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.

More information about the The Contemporary Dayton and the upcoming exhibitions can be found here.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top