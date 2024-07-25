Arts organizations in multiple local counties receive historic grant funding

Dozens of organizations in Southwest Ohio are among the more than 900 grant recipients across the state that will receive historic funding from the Ohio Arts Council totaling $22.7 million.
The 935 grants will support Ohio artists, non-profits, arts and cultural organizations, students and educators, and public arts programming. This marks the largest single round of grant awards distributed to the Ohio Arts Council funding applicants in the agency’s history.
Grant funding was awarded in the following four areas:
1. Operating Support
Sustainability
Supports ongoing arts and cultural activities in all genres. Awards support the state’s arts and cultural ecosystem, providing stable and consistent funding to organizations regardless of budget size.
446 grants totaling $17,167,288
Statewide Arts Service Organizations (SASO)
Qualifying organizations that provide statewide professional services to arts and cultural organizations. These organizations often serve as critical partners to the OAC’s work as they, along with their members or constituents, support our mission to strengthen Ohio communities through the arts.
5 grants totaling $292,300
2. Project Support
ArtSTART
Provides flexible, accessible funding to help organizations complete short-term projects addressing a wide variety of goals and objectives. Most awards support the programming of new or emerging organizations, including first-time OAC applicants, as well as new or established organizations in areas not served by other arts providers.
181 grants totaling $625,979
ArtsNEXT
Provides competitive funding for innovative and experimental projects. Awards support big ideas that push boundaries, engage participants in unexpected ways, pilot new solutions to challenging problems, improve program design with calculated risk-taking, or result in the creation of new work.
66 grants totaling $974,891
Ohio Artists on Tour
Enables Ohio organizations to tap into the creative potential of artists to enrich their programming and the vitality of their communities.
31 grants totaling $162,071
3. Arts Learning
Arts Partnership
Supports arts education projects that address the needs of individual learners and their communities. Grant recipients engage in collaborative planning with partners, emphasize in-depth study of the arts, and use arts learning outcomes and standards-based arts education practices.
88 grants totaling $1,002,171
TeachArtsOhio
Brings schools and community organizations together with teaching artists to share engaging, personal, high-quality arts learning experiences. Engagements can vary from short introductory exposures lasting as few as 10 days to in-depth immersive experiences spanning a full school year.
100 grants totaling $2,415,000
4. Artist Programs
Traditional Arts Apprenticeships
Provides support for master artists to work with apprentices to build understanding and proficiency in folk and traditional art forms.
18 grants totaling $65,002
Grant funding will be distributed to:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Sustainability
Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, Inc.: $6,000
Bach Society of Dayton: $8,191
Culture Works: $44,586
Dayton Art Institute: $147,265
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company: $51,250
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance: $187,636
Downtown Dayton Partnership: $27,381
Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton: $35,389
Human Race, Inc.: $40,231
K12 Gallery: $31,179
Muse Machine, Inc.: $41,786
The Contemporary Dayton (formerly DVAC): $29,981
United Irish of Dayton, Inc.: $14,585
Victoria Theatre Association (dba Dayton Live): $368,978
Washington Township Recreation Center: $15,340
City of Kettering/Rosewood Arts Centre: $35,773
Kettering Children’s Choir: $7,127
We Care Arts: $28,716
Arts Partnership
Dayton Art Institute: $16,893
K12 Gallery: $8,625
Muse Machine, Inc.: $17,230
ArtSTART
Dayton Dance Initiative/Victoria Theatre Association (dba Dayton Live): $4,132
Dayton for the Arts: $3,106
Dayton Public Radio Inc (dba Discover Classical): $4,186
Greater Dayton Public Television, Inc.: $3,642
Magnolia Theatre Company: $3,642
Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra: $3,751
Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO): $3,642
City of Germantown: $3,373
Ohio Artists on Tour
Victoria Theatre Association (dba Dayton Live): $2,000
TeachArtsOhio
Dayton Early College Academy: $37,800
Dayton Leadership Academies: $17,500
Trotwood-Madison Early Learning Center/Trotwood-Madison City Schools: $37,800
Brantwood Elementary School/Mad River Local Schools: $37,800
Traditional Arts Apprenticeship
Anupriya Krishnan: $3,787
BUTLER COUNTY
Sustainability
City of Fairfield: $10,462
Fitton Center for Creative Arts: $43,963
Nritya Arapana School of Indian Classical Dance: $6,000
Art Central Foundation: $6,433
Middletown Fine Arts Center: $20,835
ArtsNEXT
Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museuml $20,926
Nritya Arapana School of Indian Classical Dance: $7,171
Maketank, Inc. Oxford Butler $6,205
Oxford Community Arts Center: $20,852
Performing Arts Series/Miami University: $24,282
ArtSTART
Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum: $4,022
INNOVAtheatre Middletown Butler $3,481
Traditional Arts Apprenticeship
Anupama Mirle: $3,305
Arts Partnership
Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum: $13,112
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Sustainability
Champaign County Arts Council Inc: $6,000
ArtSTART
The Gloria Theatre/Grandworks Foundation: $3,751
CLARK COUNTY
Sustainability
Friends of the Hartman Rock Garden: $5,204
Springfield Arts Council, Inc.: $32,925
Springfield Museum of Art: $37,097
Springfield Symphony Orchestra: $34,101
Westcott House Foundation: $26,072
Arts Partnership
Clark State Community College: $6,892
Springfield Museum of Art: $13,986
Springfield Symphony Orchestra: $9,135
Westcott House Foundation: $15,226
TeachArtsOhio
Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center: $4,900
DARKE COUNTY
Sustainability
Darke County Center for the Arts, Inc.: $11,682
ArtSTART
Illumination Festival, Inc.: 3,106
Ohio Artists on Tour
Darke County Center for the Arts, Inc.: $11,466
GREENE COUNTY
Sustainability
Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, Inc.: $6,000
Mad River Theater Works: $8,634
World House Choir: $6,164
ArtSTART
Beavercreek Music Parents Association, Inc.: $3,913
Yellow Brick Theater, Inc.: $4,132
University Art Galleries/Wright State University: $3,751
Caesar’s Ford Theatre: $18,197
Caesar’s Ford Theatre: $4,186
Arts Partnership
Mad River Theater Works: $8,550
Miami Valley Public Media Inc (dba WYSO Public Radio): $9,135
Traditional Arts Apprenticeship
Naysan Mcilhargey: $3,603
MIAMI COUNTY
Sustainability
Piqua Arts Council: $24,885
ArtSTART
Main Street Piqua, Inc.: $3,859
Arbogast Performing Arts Center: $3,588
Overfield Early Childhood Program, Inc.: $3,913
PREBLE COUNTY
Sustainability
Preble County Art Association: $12,282
ArtSTART
Preble Players: $3,588
SHELBY COUNTY
Sustainability
Gateway Arts Council: $13,871
Arts Partnership
Raise the Roof for the Arts: $4,928
WARREN COUNTY
Sustainability
Waynesville Area Arts Council: $2,930
ArtSTART
Wren Works: $3,373
Mason Symphony Orchestra: $3,913
Blue Feather Productions: $3,859
“On behalf of the board, the Ohio Arts Council thanks Governor Mike DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, and members of the Ohio General Assembly for their steadfast support of the arts,” said Ohio Arts Council Executive Director Donna S. Collins, in a press release. “We are proud to invest such a significant amount of funding in Ohio communities and contribute to our state’s cultural vitality and importance.”
For more information visit oac.ohio.gov.
