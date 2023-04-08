Author explores Ohio role in the Underground Railroad

One of the key transit hot spots in Ohio was at Ripley, on the bluffs looking out over the Ohio River. Addison White was a slave in Kentucky who was about to be dragged to the whipping post and whipped. He decided that he wasn’t going to stand for it and he resisted. At that point he realized “if he did not run he was as good as dead.”

White ran. He swam the river and got sheltered by Ripley’s legendary fugitive slave protectors, the Rankins. Later he reached Champaign County, Ohio. He was feeling confused: “Some people were free here. Was he free too? Should he stay or should he go?”

Fortunately White encountered an ardent abolitionist in Mechanicsburg named Udney Hyde. Hyde kept track of the fugitives he had assisted-White was the 513th. The story of Addison White was a dramatic one. The postmaster in Springfield, a southern sympathizer, likely informed U.S. Marshals about this fugitive slave hiding out in Mechanicsburg.

They came looking for him. Some of White’s descendants still live in our region and the author was able to obtain access to documents related to their ancestor. This archive provided valuable insights into the period and the exploits of Addison White.

One common belief is the one about quilts being employed to relay signals and messages to fugitives passing through. The author dismisses the theory. She observes that “a book was written about this, but its ideas and bibliography were largely contrived. The whole idea is nonsense.”

We also learn about former slave John Parker, an active conductor of fugitives, spiriting them up into Ohio. This book will challenge many of our concepts about what the Underground Railroad was and how it functioned.

