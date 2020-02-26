BEST OF DAYTON: The kings of Dayton beer

>> Food & Dining winners

Best of Dayton 2018 Best Local Brewery: Warped Wing.

🥇WINNER: Warped Wing Brewing Company

Warped Wing has been a success story from day one and has been one of the pioneers in Dayton’s craft beer renaissance.

Warped Wing opened its doors in January 2014 with a full production and canning facility and began self-distributing to retailers right away.

Less than a year after it opened, the brewery signed a lease on a second facility north of downtown to accommodate the stronger-than-projected sales of its beers, both in kegs and in pint cans for retail sales. A restaurant inside the brewery opened in 2015.

Hometown pride and Dayton history are an integral part of the Warped Wing brand. The Warped Wing name pays homage to the famous invention by the Wright brother’s called “wing warping.” One of Warped Wing’s top-selling beers, Ermal’s Belgian Style Cream Ale, is named in honor of Ermal Fraze, a local resident who invented the pull-top can in 1959. The top-selling Trotwood Lager is named after Trotwood Trailers, a local company that manufactured unique camping trailers in Dayton for over six decades.

Warped Wing has been voted the top Dayton brewery for three consecutive years and has been in the top three for all five years of the Best of Dayton contest.

MORE INFO:

What's on tap right now? | Year-round beers and seasonal beers | Where to find Warped Wing beers in stores

26 Wyandot St., Dayton | 937-222-7003 | Website | Facebook

Caption A sampler board at Yellow Springs Brewery in Yellow Springs. FILE/CONTRIBUTED

🥈SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Brewery

Yellow Springs Brewery takes pride in offering refreshing brews and capturing the spirit of its hometown of Yellow Springs with an eclectic display of art. The brewery is located in a historic 19th-century industrial building that once housed a cannery and seed company. It also is conveniently located near the Little Miami Bike Trail and a perfect stop after a ride.

Now more than 100 area establishments serve its beer.

MORE INFO:

The beers | The taproom

305 N. Walnut St., Yellow Springs | 937-767-0222 | Website | Facebook

Caption Crooked Handle Brewing Co. will release its first canned beer today, April 3. Photo from Crooked Handle Brewing Facebook page.

🥉THIRD PLACE: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Crooked Handle in Springboro’s Settlers Walk started as a home-brewing adventure between friends and has since become on of the region’s fastest growing breweries.

Since its launch in 2015, Crooked Handle has added wine and ciders, canning and expanded its production capacity to provide its popular brews to other restaurants and retail outlets.

MORE INFO:

Explore Beer selection

760 N Main St, Springboro | 937-443-0919 | Website | Facebook

PAST BEST OF DAYTON BEST LOCAL BREWERY WINNERS:

🍺2018

WINNER: Warped Wing

2nd PLACE: Yellow Springs Brewery

3rd PLACE: Fifth Street Brewpub

🍺2017

WINNER: Warped Wing Brewing Company

2ND PLACE: Hairless Hare Brewery

3RD PLACE: Yellow Springs Brewery

🍺2016

WINNER: Hairless Hare Brewery

2ND PLACE: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

3RD PLACE: Warped Wing Brewing Company

🍺2015

WINNER: Yellow Springs Brewery

2ND PLACE: Hairless Hare Brewery

3RD PLACE: Warped Wing Brewery