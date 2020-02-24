BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS 2019-20: Fitness, Outdoors, Parks and Recreation

From riverside trails lined with beautiful wildlife, to energetic and supportive fitness studios, Dayton is a wonderful place to break a sweat.
With tons of outdoor recreation and fitness options to choose from in the Dayton area, it’s a pretty high honor to be named the best of the best.
Here are the winners in each fitness and outdoor recreation category in the Best of Dayton 2019-20 contest, as voted by the community.
🥇BEST GYM
WINNER: Turbo Zone Fitness
917 S. Suburban Road, Dayton | Website
SECOND PLACE: M-Power Gym
270 N. Dixie Drive, Vandalia | Website
THIRD PLACE: Femme Fatale Fitness
4623 Gateway Circle, Kettering | Website | Facebook
BEST PARK OR PLAYGROUND
Credit: Lisa Powell
🥇WINNER: Cox Arboretum MetroPark
6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark
1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Carillon Historical Park
1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton | Website | Facebook
BEST PLACE FOR A BIKE RIDE
🥇WINNER: Little Miami Scenic Trail
SECOND PLACE: Great Miami River Trail
THIRD PLACE: Xenia Station
BEST PLACE FOR A PICNIC
Credit: HANDOUT
🥇WINNER: Cox Arboretum MetroPark
6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Carillon Historical Park
1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Hills & Dales MetroPark
2655 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | Website | Facebook
BEST PLACE FOR A WALK OR RUN
🥇WINNER: Sugarcreek MetroPark
4178 Conference Road, Bellbrook | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: RiverScape MetroPark
237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
118 Woodland Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook
BEST PLACE TO TAKE YOUR DOG
Credit: JIM WITMER
🥇WINNER: Montgomery County Bark Park Dayton
6790 Webster St., Dayton | Website
SECOND PLACE: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
118 Woodland Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Deeds Point Dog Park
510 Webster St., Dayton | Website | Facebook
BEST YOGA STUDIO
🥇WINNER: Speakeasy Yoga
510 E. Third St., Dayton | Website
SECOND PLACE: Day Yoga Studio
1100 Brown Street, Dayton
1265 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
519 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia
THIRD PLACE: Hot Yoga and Wellness Center
576 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville | Website