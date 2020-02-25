BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS 2019-20: People and Places

The Oregon District Grand Tour of Homes 2019 was held Dec. 7 and 8. Visitors took self-guided tours through eight decorated historic homes. Hot cocoa and mulled cider under the gazebo in Newcom Park was a special treat along the way along with a selfie station to take photos in period garb. The tour is the primary fund-raiser for the Oregon Historic District, which maintains street lights, entry ways and the neighborhood park. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam