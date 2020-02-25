dayton logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS 2019-20: People and Places

The highest point in Dayton is at Lookout Point in Woodland Cemetery.
Caption
The highest point in Dayton is at Lookout Point in Woodland Cemetery.

Best of Dayton
By Michelle Fong
Feb 24, 2020

Who makes you laugh and smile? What places do you think of first when you think of Dayton?

We asked some of these questions to the people of Dayton during the Best of Dayton 2020 contest. These are some of the people and places you love the most.

BEST DAYTON DRAG KING

WINNER: Johnny Justice

SECOND PLACE: Oliver Dixon

THIRD PLACE: Prinze Valentino

BEST DAYTON DRAG QUEEN

WINNER: Scarlett Moon

SECOND PLACE: Amaya Sexton

THIRD PLACE: Carrie J. Summers

BEST DAYTON HISTORICAL NEIGHBORHOOD

The Oregon District Grand Tour of Homes 2019 was held Dec. 7 and 8. Visitors took self-guided tours through eight decorated historic homes. Hot cocoa and mulled cider under the gazebo in Newcom Park was a special treat along the way along with a selfie station to take photos in period garb. The tour is the primary fund-raiser for the Oregon Historic District, which maintains street lights, entry ways and the neighborhood park. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
The Oregon District Grand Tour of Homes 2019 was held Dec. 7 and 8. Visitors took self-guided tours through eight decorated historic homes. Hot cocoa and mulled cider under the gazebo in Newcom Park was a special treat along the way along with a selfie station to take photos in period garb. The tour is the primary fund-raiser for the Oregon Historic District, which maintains street lights, entry ways and the neighborhood park. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

WINNER: Oregon Historic District

SECOND PLACE: St. Anne's Hill Historic District

THIRD PLACE: South Park Historic District

BEST DAYTON LANDMARK

DAYTON, Ohio (06/2016) -- Aerial view of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The museum collects, researches, conserves, interprets and presents the Air Force's history, heritage and traditions, as well as today's mission to fly, fight and win...in Air, Space and Cyberspace to a global audience through engaging exhibits, educational outreach, special programs, and the stewardship of the national historic collection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Copes)
Caption
DAYTON, Ohio (06/2016) -- Aerial view of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The museum collects, researches, conserves, interprets and presents the Air Force's history, heritage and traditions, as well as today's mission to fly, fight and win...in Air, Space and Cyberspace to a global audience through engaging exhibits, educational outreach, special programs, and the stewardship of the national historic collection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Copes)

WINNER: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

SECOND PLACE: Deeds Carillon (Carillon Historical Park)

THIRD PLACE: Dayton Art Institute

BEST HOTEL

WINNER: Marriott at the University of Dayton

SECOND PLACE: Crowne Plaza Dayton

THIRD PLACE: Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs

BEST LOCAL CELEBRITY

WINNER: Norm Lilly

SECOND PLACE: The Rev. Cool Carter

THIRD PLACE: Yvette "Diva" Williams

BEST LOCAL COMEDIAN

Scotty Mays, voted Best Local Comedian in Dayton.com’s Best of 2018 contest. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Scotty Mays, voted Best Local Comedian in Dayton.com’s Best of 2018 contest. CONTRIBUTED

WINNER: Scotty Mays

SECOND PLACE: Mike Shea

THIRD PLACE: Jessica Graue

BEST MASCOT

Image Source: Dayton Dragons
Caption
Image Source: Dayton Dragons

WINNER: Heater (Dayton Dragons)

SECOND PLACE: Rudy Flyer (University of Dayton)

THIRD PLACE: Rowdy Raider (Wright State)

BEST REALTOR

WINNER: Mark Ryan Group (RE/MAX)

SECOND PLACE: Andrew Gaydosh (Exp Realty)

THIRD PLACE: Cindy Buckreus (Coldwell Banker)

BEST SPOT TO TAKE A PHOTO FOR INSTAGRAM

Two people are shown climbing the tree tower Saturday, May 5, 2015, the first day it reopened at Cox Arboretum MetroPark. The tower was closed and disassembled after soft spots were found in fall 2016 in its three wooden logs.
Caption
Two people are shown climbing the tree tower Saturday, May 5, 2015, the first day it reopened at Cox Arboretum MetroPark. The tower was closed and disassembled after soft spots were found in fall 2016 in its three wooden logs.

Credit: DeANGELO BYRD / STAFF

Credit: DeANGELO BYRD / STAFF

WINNER: Cox Arboretum MetroPark

SECOND PLACE: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum lookout

THIRD PLACE: Oregon District gateway mural

BEST TATTOO ARTIST

WINNER: Caleb Neff, Blacklist Tattoo

SECOND PLACE: Anthony James, Monkey Bones

THIRD PLACE: Robbie Bauer, Rebel Rebel Tattoo

BEST VIEW OF DAYTON

The Lookout Columbarium and Plaza at Woodland Cemetery, which overlooks the city of Dayton and the Miami Valley, was dedicated in July, 2010. The nearly 200 acre cemetery was founded in 1841 and is the final resting place for more than 108,000 people. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Caption
The Lookout Columbarium and Plaza at Woodland Cemetery, which overlooks the city of Dayton and the Miami Valley, was dedicated in July, 2010. The nearly 200 acre cemetery was founded in 1841 and is the final resting place for more than 108,000 people. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

WINNER: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

SECOND PLACE: Dayton Art Institute

THIRD PLACE: Carillon Historical Park's Brethen Tower

FAVORITE CELEBRITY FROM THE DAYTON AREA

Dave Chappelle hosted the Gem City Shine benefit concert in Dayton's Oregon District on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper, Thundercat and Teyana Taylor were among the performers and there were also appearances made by Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Fonzworth Bentley and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
Dave Chappelle hosted the Gem City Shine benefit concert in Dayton's Oregon District on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper, Thundercat and Teyana Taylor were among the performers and there were also appearances made by Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Fonzworth Bentley and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

WINNER: Dave Chappelle

SECOND PLACE: John Legend

THIRD PLACE: Rob Lowe

FRIENDLIEST RESTAURANT/BAR STAFF

The staff at Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia are willing to lend you a hand. (Staff photo by Connie Post)
Caption
The staff at Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia are willing to lend you a hand. (Staff photo by Connie Post)

WINNER: Nick's Restaurant

SECOND PLACE: The Barrel House

THIRD PLACE: The Root Beer Stande

MOST CHARMING SUBURB

The Yellow Springs Street Fair and Music & Beer Fest — a day of art, music, street performers, food and beer — took over the downtown Yellow Springs on Saturday, Oct. 12. The street fair featured more than 250 handmade arts and crafts vendors, live music and local craft beer. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
The Yellow Springs Street Fair and Music & Beer Fest — a day of art, music, street performers, food and beer — took over the downtown Yellow Springs on Saturday, Oct. 12. The street fair featured more than 250 handmade arts and crafts vendors, live music and local craft beer. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

WINNER: Yellow Springs

SECOND PLACE: Oakwood

THIRD PLACE: Tipp City

In Other News
1
BEST OF DAYTON: 3 fries that are a cut above the rest
2
BEST OF DAYTON: Bill’s Donuts remains reigning champion
3
BEST OF DAYTON: Best places to go for a fine dining experience
4
BEST OF DAYTON: 3 Italian restaurants every Daytonian must try
5
BEST OF DAYTON: Your picks for the most delicioso Mexican food in town
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top