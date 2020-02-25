BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS 2019-20: People and Places

Who makes you laugh and smile? What places do you think of first when you think of Dayton?
We asked some of these questions to the people of Dayton during the Best of Dayton 2020 contest. These are some of the people and places you love the most.
BEST DAYTON DRAG KING
WINNER: Johnny Justice
SECOND PLACE: Oliver Dixon
THIRD PLACE: Prinze Valentino
BEST DAYTON DRAG QUEEN
WINNER: Scarlett Moon
SECOND PLACE: Amaya Sexton
THIRD PLACE: Carrie J. Summers
BEST DAYTON HISTORICAL NEIGHBORHOOD
Credit: Tom Gilliam
WINNER: Oregon Historic District
SECOND PLACE: St. Anne's Hill Historic District
THIRD PLACE: South Park Historic District
BEST DAYTON LANDMARK
WINNER: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
SECOND PLACE: Deeds Carillon (Carillon Historical Park)
THIRD PLACE: Dayton Art Institute
BEST HOTEL
WINNER: Marriott at the University of Dayton
SECOND PLACE: Crowne Plaza Dayton
THIRD PLACE: Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs
BEST LOCAL CELEBRITY
WINNER: Norm Lilly
SECOND PLACE: The Rev. Cool Carter
THIRD PLACE: Yvette "Diva" Williams
BEST LOCAL COMEDIAN
WINNER: Scotty Mays
SECOND PLACE: Mike Shea
THIRD PLACE: Jessica Graue
BEST MASCOT
WINNER: Heater (Dayton Dragons)
SECOND PLACE: Rudy Flyer (University of Dayton)
THIRD PLACE: Rowdy Raider (Wright State)
BEST REALTOR
WINNER: Mark Ryan Group (RE/MAX)
SECOND PLACE: Andrew Gaydosh (Exp Realty)
THIRD PLACE: Cindy Buckreus (Coldwell Banker)
BEST SPOT TO TAKE A PHOTO FOR INSTAGRAM
Credit: DeANGELO BYRD / STAFF
WINNER: Cox Arboretum MetroPark
SECOND PLACE: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum lookout
THIRD PLACE: Oregon District gateway mural
BEST TATTOO ARTIST
WINNER: Caleb Neff, Blacklist Tattoo
SECOND PLACE: Anthony James, Monkey Bones
THIRD PLACE: Robbie Bauer, Rebel Rebel Tattoo
BEST VIEW OF DAYTON
WINNER: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
SECOND PLACE: Dayton Art Institute
THIRD PLACE: Carillon Historical Park's Brethen Tower
FAVORITE CELEBRITY FROM THE DAYTON AREA
Credit: Tom Gilliam
WINNER: Dave Chappelle
SECOND PLACE: John Legend
THIRD PLACE: Rob Lowe
FRIENDLIEST RESTAURANT/BAR STAFF
WINNER: Nick's Restaurant
SECOND PLACE: The Barrel House
THIRD PLACE: The Root Beer Stande
MOST CHARMING SUBURB
Credit: Tom Gilliam
WINNER: Yellow Springs
SECOND PLACE: Oakwood
THIRD PLACE: Tipp City