Best of Dayton winners: Oakwood’s The Little Exchange invites the community to shop for a cause

Staffed by 100 volunteers, the store has maintained a strong and loyal customer base that has kept business thriving for decades within the feel-good mission of supporting a great cause.

“Whether we’ve had customers that have been with us for six months or 30, 40 or 50 years, we’ve always had a good variety of product and the product is special and unique,” said Melissa Willenbrink, the store manager. “People also like the fact that they are helping to give back in an extra way. It sets us apart.”

Since its inception, The Little Exchange has donated more than $2 million to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The ability to give back is embraced with gratitude and pride.

“We’re going to continue to give money to Dayton Children’s Hospital because we believe in the work they’re doing,” Willenbrink said. “The Little Exchange is a pretty shop in Oakwood, but we also help numerous families.”

Willenbrink, who has been with The Little Exchange for six years, is particularly proud of the shop supporting the Family Resource Connection component of Dayton Children’s Hospital. The program connects families with community resources that can help them meet social needs such as food, housing and transportation.

“Whether a family needs assistance one time or a family needs assistance for a few months or a year, the program works with numerous organizations to get a family the assistance they need,” Willenbrink said. “A child’s health is also dependent on their social situation at home. It’s been great to see the direct impact this program has had in the community, which includes Dayton Public Schools.”

One of the most inviting aspects of The Little Exchange is its decorative ambience. The holiday season is reliably alluring but Willenbrink credits the volunteers for ensuring the shop is attractive all year.

“Our volunteers, all women, have hearts that give back but they also love being in a happy, positive environment,” Willenbrink explained. “Each room has a different decorator or set of decorators. It’s not one person deciding one point of view. We’re able to keep up our uniqueness and charm because we have a team of people making things look pretty each time they work, which is twice a month. Everyone is doing their part to make things look special.”

The holidays are a very busy time of year for the shop but bridal registries in particular have kept the business thriving in recent years, especially after the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do a ton of business from bridal registries,” Willenbrink said. “We had 25 brides at one time this year. Our registry room upstairs was packed. And as people register for their weddings, their friends and family who may not have been here before are coming into the shop. So, we’re always keeping an extra flow of new customers coming in while making sure we are providing some of the best customer service you can get in the city, which is what I’m passionate about.”

The Little Exchange is grateful for the Best of Dayton recognitions, especially as the shop continues to evolve such as expanding its women’s boutique room.

“We have all the categories of gift giving,” Willenbrink said. “When people are in here shopping, they get excited and inspired.”

The Little Exchange is located at 45 Park Avenue in Oakwood. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 937-299-1561 or visit thelittleexchange.org.