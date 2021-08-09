‘Big and beautiful bloom’: Aullwood Audubon hosts tallgrass prairie walks

This is also a great time of year to see butterflies, birds and insects within the prairie, Romeo said.

“You could sit in one 10 x 10 square for an entire day and not even get through half of it,” he said. “You just keep coming across all these things that you’ve never seen before.”

The prairie excursions are leisurely hour-long walks that wander along mowed paths. Visitors will also learn how prairies benefit water retention and absorb heavy metals from soil.

Aullwood Audubon, 1000 Aullwood Rd., will host two upcoming Bloomin' Prairie Walks led by a naturalist, Aug. 14 and 28 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The prairie walks are limited to 20 people and pre-registration can be done here or by calling 937-890-7360. The walk is free for Aullwood members and active and retired military with ID.

Non-members may register and pay general admission to participate. General admission is $10 for adults 12 and over, $7 for children 3 to 11 and free for children 2 and under.

If you can’t make a prairie walk there’s still a great way to visit and help Aullwood’s butterfly walks. Romeo and Aullwood’s long-term butterfly monitoring team count and monitor butterfly and skipper populations in the prairie each Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This community science project is free but pre-registration is required or call 937-890-7360.

