Celebrate Greek culture with this cookie recipe

For the second year in a row, pandemic-related concerns prompted organizers of this weekend’s upcoming Dayton Greek Festival to hold a drive-thru event, where food orders must be placed online in advance.
It’s disappointing, of course, not to have the festival in person, but at least there is the opportunity to order and enjoy the popular Greek staples the festival is known for, including pastries, Greek salads, a variety of gyros and Souvlaki dinners.
Deb Pulos, the public relations and marketing committee chair who has been a volunteer with the festival for over 30 years, said the recipes are top secret.
“We keep our baked good recipes close to the vest and they are handed down from festival to festival. Even I don’t know what the difference is between this one and what the festival recipe is,” said Pulos.
Here she shares her go-to recipe for Koulourakia, the Greek butter twist cookie that is the perfect foil to a good cup of coffee.
This recipe is a way to celebrate Greek culture and Greek food throughout the year.
KOULOURAKIA
Ingredients
1 cup butter
1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs (reserve one yolk for glaze)
3 cups sifted flour
1 tsp. baking powder
Sesame seeds for topping
1 Tbsp. lemon or orange juice
Cream butter adding sugar gradually and cream together thoroughly. Add eggs and beat well. Stir in sifted dry ingredients and blend in flavoring. Knead well until dough is smooth. Pinch off pieces and roll on board lightly by hand to desired length and shape into twists. For glaze, brush with mixture of one egg yolk and two tablespoons of water. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake at 350° for about 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
HOW TO ORDER FESTIVAL FOOD
What: Dayton Greek Festival drive-thru
Where: 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
When: Orders must be made in advance for pick up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10 and Saturday, Sep. 11 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 12.
Order at: www.daytongreekfestival.com