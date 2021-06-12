Celebrate summer with outdoor adventure

“There was a lot of energy, a lot of smiles and a lot of laughter,” Slider said.

The May Adventure Series introduced the young adventurers to climbing. CONTRIBUTED

The programs took off last fall in several Greene County schools and have since expanded to other school districts. While some programs – like the DECA series – were done in conjunction with the school, the programs are open to anyone.

“We are definitely trying to cast a bigger net and get more kids involved,” Slider said. “Our goal is to get into Dayton schools and start providing more opportunities and planting that seed.”

The May Adventure Experience introduced the young participants to the thrill of climbing. With the help of the Wright State University’s Campus Recreation team, the rookie climbers scaled the challenging 14-foot bouldering wall.

And summertime means even more fun as Trailblazing Hope Outdoors has partnered with RiversEdge Outfitters in Waynesville to offer kayaking programs throughout June. Participants will kayak along 3.5 miles of the scenic Little Miami River and might even stop along the way to take a dip in the refreshing water.

Young adventurers can discover ways to make a difference in July as there will be opportunities to participate in both trail and river clean-ups and explore the Beaver Creek Wetlands Reserve.

“It’s so exciting to see these kids start embracing their inner nature child,” Slider said.

Trailblazing Hope Outdoors summer programs

June adventure experiences

What: Paddle down the Little Miami River for a 3.5-mile kayak adventure

Who: Middle and high school students

When: June 11, 16, 25 and 30

Where: RiversEdge Outfitters, Waynesville

Cost: $15

Info: www.trailblazinghope.com or visit Trailblazing Hope Outdoors on Facebook

Summer outdoor program

What: Introduction to conservation with a trail and river clean-up as well as a guided tour of the Beaver Creek Wetlands

Who: Middle and high school students

When: July, dates to be determined

Where: Beaver Creek Wetlands Reserve, 2090 Dayton-Xenia Road Info: www.trailblazinghope.com or visit Trailblazing Hope Outdoors on Facebook