Christmas Tree needed for University of Dayton

Here’s nice news: Christmas on Campus, an annual project organized by University of Dayton students, is back in business!
The last “completely normal” event was held in December 2019. “During the pandemic, the celebration continued but in a slightly different way,” explains Caitlin Walsh, a senior at the University of Dayton and member of the Decorations Committee. “In 2020 the committee worked with UD students to create small activities to send to the schools as well as writing a children’s book centered around Christmas.”
Last year, she says, the event was open to the public and allowed Dayton families to come and enjoy all the traditional activities. “Although there were no buddies matched together, UD students were able to purchase gifts for the first and second graders and drop them off at their individual schools. This year the event is back to its full glory with over 2,000 children being bussed to campus and getting paired with a UD student! "
Walsh has fond memories of her freshman year when she was matched with a Dayton Public School first grader. “I loved being able to take her around to all the activities, see Santa, and see her face lit with joy during the tree lighting ceremony,” she recalls. “It is so amazing being able to make a Christmas memory with a kid who still enjoys all the magic of Christmas!”
It was Walsh’s older brother who inspired her to sign up for the committee. “He was on the decorations committee when I was a freshman and he was a senior. It was so special being able to see him so proud of all the work he and his fellow committee members did.”
This year’s event is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. It’s open to the public and typically attracts about 7,000 people. Co-coordinator for the special evening is Julia Mills.
“We greatly appreciate your help in Make a Difference in the past,” says Walsh. “With this being our 59th year of Christmas on Campus we are excited to make it one of the best years yet!”
They need a tree
- That’s a member of the spruce, fir, or pine family
- That is fairly full
- That is approximately 30-feet tall.
- That is located within a 5-10 mile radius of the UD campus.
Professionals from BEST Tree Experts and Schumacher Crane Rental are donating their services to cut down and transport the tree to the University mid November free of charge. Two seats for the Christmas on Campus Mass will be reserved for the donating family.
If you have a tree you’re willing to donate, contact a member of the committee as soon as possible at 937-229-3483 or email decorationscoc@gmail.com.
The applications will be open until an appropriate tree is chosen.
Can you use?
A reader has written to offer packages of overnight extra absorbent Depends as well as unopened waterproof pad covers to an organization that could make use of them.
If your group would like this donation, please let me know: meredith.moss@coxinc.com
