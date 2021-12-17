CHRISTMAS TREES: 3 local farms where you can still find a tree

Extras: Fresh wreaths, branches and roping.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday through Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve

Directions: Take I-70 west to Exit 26, turn left on Hoke Road, right on Salem Avenue; tree lot is four houses down on the right or take I-70 east to Exit 26 and the tree lot is on the left as you get off the exit.

More info: brownsnursery.com/christmastrees.php

WARREN COUNTY

BIG TREE PLANTATION

2544 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow. 513-836-0975

Types of trees, costs:

Canaan Fir pricing: Ranges from $70 for a six-to-seven-foot tree to $450 for a 13-to-14-foot tree. Taller trees as marked.

Fraser Fir pricing: Ranges from $75 for a six-to-seven-foot tree to $450 for a 13-to-14-foot tree.

Extras: Saws, shaking and baling services available. Free wagon rides and hot chocolate. Wreaths available; delivery, set-up and pickup services also available. Tabletop stands are also available for purchase.

Hours: Hours vary. Open through Dec. 23.

Directions: I-71 to exit 32 (Morrow); east 1.2 miles to South Waynesville Road, turn right.

More info: bigtreeplantation.com

BUTLER COUNTY

JOHN T. NIEMAN NURSERY

3215 New London Road, Hamilton. 513-738-1012

Types of trees, costs: Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, White Pine and Leyland Cypress trees, up to 20 feet in length. Sixty acres of trees. Prices vary. Check the nursery’s website for a full pricing guide. Assistance in cutting, hauling and loading to vehicle. Balled and burlapped trees and tree stands.

Extras: Wreaths, swags, arrangements and roping.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Dec. 23

Directions: Take U.S. 27 north to Ross-Hamilton exit. Turn left on Ohio 128. At first light, turn right on School Road, then right on Layhigh Road, turn left on New London Road.

More info: johnniemannursery.com