Clark County artist creates national organization’s 50th anniversary painting

Neff sees it as a part of her own journey in dealing with a variety of trying circumstances in her life that caused PTSD and hopes this aids her continuing healing and can be an inspiration for others dealing with it.

“My main purpose is to spread love,” she said. “I believe I’m visited by angels who whisper when I paint. It’s a turning point in getting better.”

While Neff was raised in a loving family, she first experienced stressful situations when a group of her peers bullied and shunned her in fifth grade. While in middle school, a family acquaintance attempted to assault her, triggering the PTSD that haunts her to this day.

Given the times were different and the resources dealing with such circumstances weren’t widely available then, she was left do deal with it as best she could and with family support.

“You never see the world in an innocent light and as an adult you protect yourself. You see things differently, interactions are different. Life moves forward whether you’re ready or not,” said Neff.

Aside from her faith, she discovered a love of art in middle school, earning notice for one of her works. It was a welcome way of dealing with PTSD and knowing better things were to come.

“Through (paint) strokes, I can remember where I was and be reminded of how God and angels were in my life and that we all have that inner light,” Neff said. “It’s up to us to see if we can make it brighter.”

Neff studied commercial art for a year at what was then the Springfield-Clark County Joint Vocational School but was interested in more creative art. She graduated from Greenon High School in 1984, got married and raised a family.

Her artistic interest turned to quilting for years while running a home day care, then picked up pointillism, a form of painting. In the new millennium, Neff discovered new career and artistic ambitions, claiming a vision told her to paint a nature scape.

She became a felony-level victim advocate with the State of Ohio MADD office, working with families touched by tragedy, which she identified with. In 2010, Neff chose to become a full-time artist and started an auction group to help other artists.

She’s currently a member of the local Mad River Art League. Her artwork is visible in downtown Springfield on one of the utility box wraps, depicting “Alice in Wonderland” and the March Hare with a time theme.

Last fall, Neff suffered another tragedy, injuring her right arm in a fall. Instead of missing her out on her craft, she learned to paint with her left hand.

It was through her former MADD connection that Neff got the NOVA commission. Having the honor is an inspiration as Neff hopes to write a book about how art heals, teaching art classes and continuing her painting.

“It was an honor to create. I’m enjoying the moment and want to see where God leads me next and fits my purpose for spreading love,” she said.