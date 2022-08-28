Combat artists featured at Air Force Museum

After retiring from the Marine Corps in 1991, McConnell became an illustrator whose creations range from record album covers for the Beach Boys and promotional art for the Beatles to editorial magazine illustrations and children’s books. He was a courtroom artist for ABC and CBS-TV.

His years with the Marines were invaluable. “My experiences as a combat artist taught me self-discipline and flexibility,” he says. “I learned how to work fast.”

Tanja Cools Out by Lieutenant Colonel Keith A. McConnell, USMCR. Pen and ink on paper. Tanja, a military working dog with Headquarters and Service Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force, takes a well-deserved break.

About the exhibit

McConnell is one of 15 combat artists whose work is on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The traveling exhibit from the National Museum of the Marine Corps is titled “Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018.”

Although the artwork on display focuses on Marines, curator Lin Ezell says the intimate scenes captured by the artists could just as well reflect anyone wearing a uniform and engaged in military service. “You wait for a ride, you wash your socks, you stand in line for chow, you look for the enemy,” says Ezell, former director of the museum.

“Marine Corps art is up close and personal. It is about the individual Marine—in combat, during training, or while delivering assistance during times of great need. This art helps us better appreciate those who have worn the uniform and those who continue to serve today.”

Raid Outside of Yusifiyah, Iraq by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael D. Fay, USMCR. Watercolor and pen wash on paper. A Marine armed with an M-16A2 rifle and protected by body armor stands ready to engage the enemy on a street outside Yusufiyah, a large town south of Baghdad, Iraq.

One of the most touching paintings is titled “Missing Him.” It pictures a young girl and her dog looking out a window. There’s a Marine Corp flag hanging on the front porch and a Gold Star service flag in the window.

The artist is Charlie Grow, a retired marine and former combat artist who says he’s a “very visual person who likes storytelling.” In this case, the story was personal. “That painting is in memory of my son-in-law,” he explains. “It’s my granddaughter who is standing at the front door of the house..”

A themed exhibit

The exhibition consists of 36 works of art divided into three sections.

“Every Clime and Place” shows Marines conducting training and engaging with the enemy in a variety of settings and situations around the globe. Marines provided humanitarian relief assistance in Somalia, Haiti, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and other locales struck by natural disasters, famine, and war.

“No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy” presents Marines demonstrating their prowess on fields of battle and during times of great emergency. They experienced the destruction and devastation of battle, mourned the loss of their friends, and fought to survive and to overcome the enemy.

“The Price” reflects the cost of service paid for by Marines and their loved ones. Catastrophic wounds to both body and mind, as well as graveside services, are reminders of the price that has been paid.

Much of the artwork that’s now in Dayton comes from the collection at the National Museum of the Marine Corps and originally hung in the museum art gallery. It all began during World War II, when Marines with artistic talent were identified to serve as combat artists. In 1966, General Wallace Greene, Commandant of the Marine Corps, directed Colonel Raymond Henri, USMCR, to establish a combat art program and select Marines and civilians to go to Vietnam to record their experiences. It was from this body of works that the museum’s collection was originally established. The collection now consists of 9,000 pieces of art.

Portrait of Captain Elizabeth Okoreeh-Baah of VMM-263 by Staff Sergeant Kristopher J. Battles, USMCR. Oil on linen. Captain Okoreeh-Baah is on station in Iraq with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 in 2007. She flew CH-46E Sea Knights before she transitioned to the MV-22B Osprey, the first female Marine to do so.

The paintings, drawings, and sculptures exhibited are by artists who include active duty Marines, Marine reservists, retired Marines who remain committed to the Corps and country and talented civilians. The Marine artists range in rank from corporals to colonels. They have created landscapes, portraits, snapshots of training and combat, and sensitive portrayals of devastating loss. The sum of these pieces is a story about today’s Marines.

Jungle Patrol by Colonel Edward M. Condra, III, USMC (Ret.) Oil on linen. A combined action patrol of U.S. and Peruvian Marines moves silently through the Amazon rain forest of Peru.

If you visit the museum located at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, you’re likely to encounter artist-in-residence Kris Battles, who not only creates art in the gallery but is also responsible for screening applicants who wish to become combat artists. “You have to be fast and you have to be accurate,” he says, adding that both Marines and civilians are welcome to submit a portfolio.

Dayton is the fourth stop for the traveling exhibit which is sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.

HOW TO GO:

What: “Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018—A Traveling Exhibit from the National Museum of the Marine Corps”

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exhibit is located in the Cold War Gallery in Building Three and sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation,

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 17.

Admission and parking: Free

The museum is open every day except Christmas, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free and the exhibits are appropriate for all ages. For more information, visit www.usmcmuseum.com.