Corner Cupboard needs variety of items

Since 1960, The Corner Cupboard Charity has been helping a wide variety of non-profit organizations in our area. Over the years the charity has donated over $6 million to local needy facilities.
The philanthropic organization was started by a group of local mothers whose daughters were part of the Glen Mary order of missionaries serving in Appalachia.
Their little shop in East Dayton, not only provides a thrift shop for the underserved local community, but shares the store profits with 35 partner charities in the Miami Valley. Among them are St. Vincent DePaul and their outreach, House of Bread, Food for the Journey , For the Love of Children (FLOC), Kettering Backpack Program, Oasis House, Glen Mary Sisters, East End Community Services, The Victory Project and numerous Food Pantries.
All workers are volunteers; many are second and third generation workers from the original organization.
“There is a sense of camaraderie among our volunteers, everyone seems to enjoy working there,” says Beth Cloyd, whose mother was one of the organization’s charter members and who now serves as vice president of the board. “Even when we were closed for COVID or bad weather, our volunteers came in to do what was needed. They truly enjoy our customers and each other.”
Cloyd says there is a huge need in the community for financial and emotional support. “Folks are very grateful for all of it,” she says. “Our cashier Lucy, who sees and interacts with customers, says that they are very sweet and patient. She says there are some customers who may not be well-off but insist on donating their change. There are others who bring us ethnic treats, very yummy. They seem to be protective of ‘’their’' little store.”
Says Cloyd: " We think we are making a difference, in giving to the community, but in many ways our customers are giving back to us in so many ways.”
Here’s what they can use
- Silverware
- Electric cooking items
- Jewelry
- Antiques and collectibles
- Wood furniture
- Clothing for all ages men, women, children and babies
- Flat screen TVs
- Pots, pans
- Better quality carpets
- Hand and electric tools
- Toys
- A sewing machine
The Corner Cupboard Thrift Shop is located at 504 Xenia Ave. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Volunteers are happy to pick up your donations, call 937-252-5491.
Incidentally, the shop receives lots of unused greeting cards and is happy to donate some of them to nonprofits who could make use of them.
Other ways to help
If you have a few hours to spare every week or month Corner Cupboard is always in need of more volunteers.
