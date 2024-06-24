Country star Cole Swindell coming to The Rose

The concert is also billed as a Hometown Heroes program presented by The Big Hoopla. Founded in 2012, The Big Hoopla has donated over 100,000 tickets to Airmen/Guardians/civilians and their families at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, veterans, and local students since its inception. Organizers said the Hometown Heroes program “honors our community’s servicemen and women affiliated with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Air National Guard base in Springfield. The program began in 2003 and has grown with the generosity of local businesses to support thousands of military families in the region.” For more information about the program, visit daytonregion.com/military/hometown-heroes.

Tickets to the 8 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28 and are priced at $48.50-$83.50.

For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.