Dave Chappelle scores Emmy nomination for Netflix special

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lifestyles
By
14 hours ago
X

Dave Chappelle received his 13th career Emmy Award nomination Wednesday for his 2023 Netflix special “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer,” which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

“The Dreamer,” Chappelle’s seventh Netflix special, debuted Dec. 31 and was centered on themes of success, gratefulness and humility. The comedian also took notable jabs at the transgender community but was at his strongest when spotlighting his solo visits to strip clubs (“I like the music”) and the infamous Oscars slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock (“everything is funny until it happens to you”).

“The Dreamer” also received a nomination for Stan Lathan’s directing.

Chappelle has previously won five Emmys, most recently in 2021 for guest hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

ExploreRIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams begin 2024 by stirring the pot

In related news, “Palm Royale,” featuring Academy Award winner and Oakwood native Allison Janney, received 11 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, and “Hacks,” featuring Wayne High School graduate Megan Stalter, received 17 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Also, the high-profile World War II-era series “Masters of the Air,” co-produced by Wright State University graduate John Sylva who grew up in Vandalia, received three nominations in the technical categories.

ExploreWright State grad Nicole Riegel’s second film, featuring songs by Taylor Swift collaborators, opens Friday

The 76th annual Emmy Awards will be televised Sunday, Sept. 15 on ABC. For a complete list of nominees, visit emmys.com.

In Other News
1
5 reasons to see La Comedia’s ‘Wizard of Oz’
2
Medical equipment loan program needs your donations
3
Kings Island’s annual Grand Carnivale launches this weekend
4
LIST: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest winners 2024
5
Tickets to Dayton Performing Arts Alliance performances go on sale...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top