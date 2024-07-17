Dave Chappelle scores Emmy nomination for Netflix special

Dave Chappelle received his 13th career Emmy Award nomination Wednesday for his 2023 Netflix special “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer,” which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).
“The Dreamer,” Chappelle’s seventh Netflix special, debuted Dec. 31 and was centered on themes of success, gratefulness and humility. The comedian also took notable jabs at the transgender community but was at his strongest when spotlighting his solo visits to strip clubs (“I like the music”) and the infamous Oscars slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock (“everything is funny until it happens to you”).
“The Dreamer” also received a nomination for Stan Lathan’s directing.
Chappelle has previously won five Emmys, most recently in 2021 for guest hosting “Saturday Night Live.”
In related news, “Palm Royale,” featuring Academy Award winner and Oakwood native Allison Janney, received 11 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, and “Hacks,” featuring Wayne High School graduate Megan Stalter, received 17 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series.
Also, the high-profile World War II-era series “Masters of the Air,” co-produced by Wright State University graduate John Sylva who grew up in Vandalia, received three nominations in the technical categories.
The 76th annual Emmy Awards will be televised Sunday, Sept. 15 on ABC. For a complete list of nominees, visit emmys.com.
