Dave Chappelle’s outdoor shows return to Yellow Springs in July

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

1 hour ago
Comedian Dave Chappelle is gearing up for another round of outdoor shows this summer. He’ll showcase his friends July 3-6 at Wirrig Pavillion in Yellow Springs.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. General public sales begin Friday, June 21 at 12 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

This will be a cell phone free event meaning everyone will be asked to secure their phones in locked Yondr pouches.

“If you need to use your phone during the event, return to the distribution tent at the entrance,” Ticketmaster noted. “Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.”

The Wednesday, Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 8:30 p.m. Wirrig Pavilion is located at 4866 US-68, Yellow Springs.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

