Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp still in session, tickets for next shows go on sale Wednesday

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

39 minutes ago
Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle will return to the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24.

Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. shows will go on sale at noon Wednesday, Aug. 14 at ticketmaster.com.

The summer shows at the outdoor venue also featuring Chappelle’s friends have been dubbed “Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp.” Chappelle hosted three Yellow Springs shows in July.

This will be a cell phone free event. All attendees must place their phones in an individually locked Yondr pouch throughout the evening that will be opened after the event. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.

Chappelle notably received his 13th career Emmy Award nomination July 17 for his 2023 Netflix special “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer,” which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). “The Dreamer” also received a nomination for Stan Lathan’s directing.

The 76th annual Emmy Awards will be televised Sunday, Sept. 15 on ABC. Chappelle has previously won five Emmys, most recently in 2021 for guest hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

