David Shaw: Big River Get Down ‘has been one of the greatest joys of my life’

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite will return to Hamilton this weekend with Shaw performing at a solo VIP ticketed event on the first night of the festival, along with several special guests.
“This has been one of the greatest joys of my life, honestly. It is absolutely my most favorite time of the year. It has taken over Christmas,” said David Shaw, frontman for The Revivalists and one of the organizers of the annual music festival at RiversEdge. “It’s really special to see what’s happened with the city via the lens of this festival.”
The Big River Get Down takes place Friday and Saturday with the sold-out solo show by Shaw on Friday at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton, and the full day music festival event on Saturday.
Artists set to perform Saturday include Harbour at 3:30 p.m. and J & The Causeways at 4:45 p.m. The concert will continue with The Heavy Heavy at 6 p.m. and Nolan Taylor at 7:30 p.m. The Revivalists will headline at 9 p.m.
“We are going to run the gamut like we always do. Last year, there was a lot of new stuff, so it might not be as much new stuff. We might be digging in the trick bag a little bit. We might pull out a cover or two. I don’t really write the set until the day of, so I’m not exactly sure what’s going to be happening, but it’s going to be good I promise,” Shaw said.
In 2015, Shaw worked with city officials to establish David Shaw’s Big River Get Down as an annual event to help give back to his hometown of Hamilton. Proceeds from the event have been donated to Hamilton’s Fourth of July fireworks and RiversEdge Amphitheater.
Shaw graduated from Hamilton High School in 2001 and he makes BRGD and returning to Hamilton a priority each year. He currently resides in New Orleans.
“I love coming back, seeing the smiles, and seeing all my college friends, and seeing all my junior high and high school friends, and my elementary school teachers. The love has grown exponentially over the years and that continues. When that happens, you have to do everything you can to hold onto it and nurture it. We realize we have something special here in the city … It takes a lot of love, and we’re giving a lot of love, It’s really been incredible to see,” Shaw said.
More details
Tickets for general admission on Saturday are $55 when purchased online and $60 at the gate the day of the event. To purchase tickets, go to www.bigrivergetdown.com.
