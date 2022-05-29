Daybreak serves teens, homeless youth; needs housewares, personal care items

Since 1975, Daybreak has been changing lives and creating futures for homeless youth, age 10-24, in the Miami Valley. The nonprofit organization is the sole provider of age-appropriate services for this unique population.
“This year, we anticipate serving close to 900 youth – an increase from previous years,” says Chief Development Officer Joan Schiml, who adds that the COVID-19 pandemic greatly contributed to the increased demand.
Daybreak remained open 24/7 during the pandemic but its holistic approach to helping vulnerable and homeless youth became limited. “For a population that is disconnected from many support systems, such as family, to begin with, the additional disconnect that came with COVID-19 was difficult for many homeless youths,” explains Alisha Murray, chief program officer. “One of the biggest impacts the pandemic had on Daybreak was in our ability to do one-on-one, in-person services. Unfortunately, we have seen a significant increase in severe mental illness since the pandemic. We shifted to Telehealth, and this was not always the best option for our clients. In-person interaction and connection is vital to the youth’s progress. "
COVID-19 also lengthened the amount of time it took to place young people in community apartments due to illness and work-from-home scenarios of many community partners. Now, however, Daybreak has returned to in-person services for the most part and is able to help them move into apartments more quickly.
Here’s what they need:
- Unbreakable drinkware
- Unbreakable dinnerware
- Kitchen utensils
- Pots and pans
- Laundry baskets
- Blow-up mattresses
- Bathroom mats
- Bath towels
- Bath washcloths
- Natural haircare products
- Travel size toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, lotion)
- Drawstring bags
Items should be new and in original packaging and can be dropped off at 605 South Patterson Blvd, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you have questions about donations or would like to schedule a drop-off time, contact RebaJane Stromberg at 937-395-4600, ext. 131 or StrombergR@DaybreakDayton.org.
Daybreak also has a wish list on Amazon.com that is updated as needs change. When you purchase an item using AmazonSmile, Daybreak will receive a portion of the purchase amount as a charitable donation.
If you or someone you know needs help, the 24/7 hotline is 937-461-1000. In addition to the 24/7 emergency shelter, a drop-in center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. where youth living on the streets can come to take a shower, eat a hot meal, get started on housing, and talk with supportive staff. Other services offered are mental health, employment and education, and LGBTQ+ support.
For more information: daybreakdayton.org
The Jewish Cultural Festival, a free event slated for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday June 12 at Temple Israel on Riverside Drive, will be collecting items for three local non-profits, including Daybreak.
Stop by to drop off these items:
For Daybreak: travel size toiletries, ethnic hair products and T-shirts/sweatpants/shorts in sizes 3XL plus.
For Crayons to Classrooms: School supplies including 24-pack crayons, one-subject notebooks, pencils and colored lentils and glue sticks.
For SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center: Canned dog and puppy food – any variety; Kitten Milk Replacement; Pet Ag Esbilac Powder (Puppy Milk Replacement); Snuggle Safe Heating Pads; Universal Adjustable Dog Seat Belts; Feliway Plugins and Refills; Catnip; Wobble Kongs; Litter Boxes of all sizes and Forever & Postcard Stamps.
A “mitzvah” in Hebrew is a good deed so look for the sign at the Festival that says “Mitzvah Alley.” The event also features music, Jewish education, vendors and food trucks from Meadowlark, Grist, Bootleg Bagels and Graeters.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.
Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
