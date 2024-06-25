Dayton Art Institute offering free admission Sunday for special Art For All Day

“Art for All Days were developed to serve the DAI’s commitment of being a museum for all,” said DAI Director & President Michael R. Roediger, in a news release. “This year, we decided to align the dates with the three Special Exhibitions the museum hosts throughout the year. Welcoming all in the community to see these exhibitions and the collection galleries at no charge fulfills the museum’s mission of creating transformative experiences and strengthening community connections. It is always so special to see a number of guests attend who have never visited the museum before, and we are really looking forward to hosting the community once again.”

Sunday’s celebration will also include two unique live experiences:

Criss Cross Capoeira Connections:

Dayton-area educator Danny Rodriguez will be featured in the Lange Family Experiencenter introducing Capoeira to the DAI. Originating in Africa and developing further in Brazil, Capoeira is a movement art that incorporates music, singing and acrobatic, dance-like movements that can be used to disguise practical martial arts techniques. The DAI will host three half-hour sessions that focus on different elements featured in Capoeira:

Session One: 1:30-2 p.m. - History

Session Two: 2:30-3 p.m. - Music and song

Session Three: 3:30-4 p.m. - Movements

Meet the Artist - Live Demonstration:

Erin Smith Glenn is one of the artists featured in the aforementioned “Riveting.” She will offer a live painting demonstration. Located outside of the Special Exhibition, guests will have the opportunity to watch the artist’s process while interacting and asking questions from 12:30–3:30 p.m.

The museum will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The next Art for All Day will take place Friday, Nov. 15.

The DAI is located at 456 Belmonte Park North. For more information about planning a visit, including current museum hours and updates, go to daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-223-4278.