Dayton Art Institute offering students, teachers free admission this weekend

Credit: Jim Noelker

50 minutes ago
The Dayton Art Institute is celebrating the back-to-school season by offering teachers and students free admission this weekend.

Students in grades K-12 will receive free admission on Sunday, Aug. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. The museum’s education team will be on-site with activities for students. The first 200 students will receive a free goodie bag and an iced sweet treat upon leaving the museum. In addition, each guest will be entered into a raffle to win a free year-long family museum membership.

Teachers will receive free admission on Friday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Teachers must have a valid school ID.

In addition the museum is presenting a Teacher’s Meetup Event on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the DAI Harry A. Shaw Gothic Cloister. Teachers will hear from the museum’s education department about DAI learning opportunities including school tours, mobile programming, free curriculum resources, student art programs and more. They will also have a chance to create their own artwork to take home and enter to win a “Back to School Survival Kit.” Light refreshments will be provided. You must register to attend.

For more information, visit daytonartinstitute.org. The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton.

