Dayton Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday

When Jamila Briscoe noticed minimal representation of Black-owned eateries in local restaurant events, she decided to make one.
Last year she organized and launched a new restaurant week to highlight some of the fantastic Black-owned food based businesses in the Miami Valley — brick and mortar, food trucks, caterers and chefs.
Briscoe, creator of the Facebook page Dayton Food Diaries, which chronicles her food discoveries across the region, knew it would be a way to showcase the diversity of offerings available in the city that are Black-owned.
“The event last year was a hit. Many participants noted they were able to reach new customers, while on the opposing side, individuals throughout the Miami Valley were exposed to a variety of new businesses, while taking advantage of great deals,” said Briscoe. “This is the second year for the week — I encourage people to support local businesses, try out new food, and enjoy the great eats for the entire family.”
This year Dayton Black Restaurant Week will run Oct. 10-16 with a food festival featuring mobile participants from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Genuine Work (15 McDonough St., Dayton) to close out the week.
Last year when I spoke with Briscoe, she shared the following: “Investing and supporting Black-owned businesses, locally and non, is essential — and should be normalized to the point where purchasing from Black-owned businesses is a natural part of everyday life. There are long-standing inequities when it comes to access to capital for Black-owned businesses. Even in the most recent crisis, it was estimated that the virus led to the permanent closure of 41-percent of Black-owned businesses, with similarly concerning numbers when it came to access to PPP funds. Every dollar circulated within the community combats existing systematic barriers, and solidifies their existence in the present, as well as, for years to come.”
This promotion is a wonderful opportunity to try some of the great flavors and wonderful dishes that Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other business owners have to offer.
Here’s a look at who will be participating and what to know before you go. Check the individual pages for mobile vendors for location details throughout the week.
The Cookiologist
1106 Brown St. inside Butter Cafe | 937-977-5590
What: The cookieologist sells fresh baked and individual packaged cookies and milk alternatives.
Website: www.thecookieologistdyt.com
Offering: Cookie n Milk combo, $20.21
Cuisine: Bakery/Cafe
Features: Delivery, late night hours, online ordering
Hours: 4:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4:20 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
Courtland’s
937-510-0832
What: Mobile grill offering wings, fish and other Southern cuisine.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Courtlandsmobilegrill
Offering: 10% off entire order
Cuisine: American, Southern
Hours: Varies
De’Lish Food Truck
937-321-2566
What: Food truck known for Cajun Creole comfort food and soul rolls.
Offering: 10% off entire order
Instagram: instagram.com/a_taste_of_delish
Cuisine: Soul food, Southern, vegetarian
Hours: Varies
Credit: Contributing
IQuisine Stuffed Chicken and Waffles Food Truck
937-504-9595
What: Chicken and stuffed waffles and dessert waffles with a twist
Instagram: instagram.com/iQuisines
Offering: 10% off any order
Cuisine: Soul food
Hours: Varies
Nayana Eateries
937-367-8957
What: A private chef and catering service, which caters to families on the go, gatherings of all kind, and intimate meals for two, providing fresh, flavorful meals no matter the occasion.
Offering: Free delivery for orders over $50
Instagram: instagram.com/nayana_eateries
Features: Carryout, delivery and private bookings. Email nayanaeateries@gmail.com or call to learn more.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, available by appointment on weekends
Credit: Contributed
Nimbus Comic Cafe
486 E. Main St., Trotwood | 937-619-9506
What: Locally owned and operated cafe offering fresh roasted coffee and healthy food alternatives.
Website: nimbus-comic-cafe.business.site
Offering: 10% off entire order
Cuisine: Coffee shop and cafe
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Features: In-person dining, carryout
Nu Heights Nutrition Club
4438 Powell Road, Huber Heights | 937-701-8862
What: Nu Heights is a nutrition club dedicated to serving healthier menu alternatives. They specialize in protein-based shakes and smoothies and energy teas.
Instagram: instagram.com/nuheightsnutritionclub
Offering: Free “Healthy Henny” shot with any order
Cuisine: Cafe and coffee shop, juice, smoothies, vegetarian
Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
Features: Carryout, in-person dining, gluten-free and vegan options, Wi-Fi
Rich Taste Catering and StartUp Grounds Bistro
35 W. 4th St, Dayton | 937-524-5103
What: Rich Taste Catering is a full service catering company serving large weddings and corporate events of all sizes. RTC is also a wholesale provider to local grocery stores. StartUp Grounds is a local cafe and coffee shop specializing in premium expresso drinks and gourmet food options.
Offering: TBD
Instagram: instagram.com/startupgrounds
Cuisine: American, bakery, cafe, caterer
Features: Delivery, in-person dining, carryout, gluten-free vegetarian options, Wi-Fi
Hours: Startup Grounds is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday inside the Hub at the Arcade
Slide Thru Food Truck
815-616-6356
What: Slide Thru offers a modern twist on classic sandwiches in the form of sliders, including Buffalo chicken, Philly cheesesteak, chicken bacon ranch and Korean BBQ.
Offering: TBD
Instagram: instagram.com/slidethrudayton
Cuisine: Multicultural
Hours: Varies
Taste of Jamaica
4324 Salem Ave., Dayton | 937-210-9175
What: This spot serves up authentic Jamaican food and is known for its jerk chicken.
Offering: 10% off entire order
Instagram: instagram.com/tasteofjamaica937
Cuisine: Caribbean
Features: Carryout only
Hours: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.