DAYTON EATS: Hot tickets for popular food events on sale now

Champagne was paired with lively, light food options like seafood in the museum’s Great Hall, while the bourbon portion of the party in the museum’s Shaw Gothic Cloister received a savory gourmet BBQ treatment. It was an instant hit selling out more than 500 tickets in the first year with a massive waiting list.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Turns out, even with a two-year break for the pandemic, it’s still as popular as ever.

The Nov. 4 event quietly went on sale exclusively to museum members only on Oct. 3. They will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 10.

Cost for the event is $80 per ticket for museum members, $95 for non-members and $135 for special VIP entry and access.

The dressy cocktail party features a selection of exclusive, handcrafted bourbons and refreshing bubbly from around the world, plus gourmet bites, tasty treats and live entertainment. Organizers say that several rare whiskeys will also be available for sampling.

Tickets include up to eight tastings of bourbons and/or Champagnes. A cash bar is also available, offering additional bourbon, Champagnes and specialty cocktails.

The date at the beginning of November is a nice way to kick off the holidays. It will be a quick sell-out as tickets have been selling quickly, so get them while you still can.

As for October, here’s a short list of events to consider.

Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 and Nov. 4, 5, 11, 12: Carillon Historical Park Tavern Dinners

This is another event where space is limited and reservations are required. Carillon Historical Park’s tavern dinner series features an authentic hearth-cooked meal and historical entertainment in Dayton’s oldest building — Newcom Tavern. The Harvest Feast dinners kick off in October and carry on through mid-November at the 1796 building, which served as the city’s first jail, church, general store and Montgomery County’s first courthouse. With recipes pulled from 19th-century receipt books, guests learn how Daytonians dined in the 1800s. Costumed interpreters bring 19th century Dayton to life during this unique candlelit dinner. Tickets are $50 for Dayton History members and $60 for non-members. Call 937-293-2841 or visit www.daytonhistory.org/events/historical-experiences/tavern-dinners to learn more and to make a reservation.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Oct. 23: Yellow Cab Brunch Food Truck Rally

What makes brunch, which is already awesome, even better? A wide variety of options. This is the last Yellow Cab Brunch Food Truck Rally for the year and will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks and vendors include Pizza Bandit, Cruisin Cuisine, Ma Dukes’ Street Food and Vegan Meltz. Craft beer, boozy slushies, and cocktails will be available for purchase to pair with your choices should you feel celebratory. It’s hard to believe this is Yellow Cab’s ninth year offering these outdoor events. There’s also a regular food truck rally on Oct. 14 from 5-9 p.m. featuring Pizza Bandit, World Piece , Claybourne Grille, IQuisines, Mother Cluckin Chicken Coop, Scotts Mean Southern BBQ, Thai 1 On and Yagoot Frozen Yogurt. Entry to both events is free. www.yellowcabtavern.com to learn more.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Oct. 29: Annual Ghost Dinner at Amber Rose Restaurant

This five course dinner at Amber Rose will feature a presentation from Para-Sense Investigators, an independent paranormal investigative team who will be sharing their interactions with other worldly spirits they’ve encountered at the restaurant. The $60 ticket buys one adult beverage, a mini chicken and waffle with maple glaze applewood bacon skewer, a harvest salad two entrees consisting of a chipotle rubbed pork loin with roasted potatoes and a roast beef tenderloin with fall vegetables. Dessert is a pumpkin pecan bourbon glazed bread pudding. Tickets must be purchased as multiple seats for 2, 4, 6 or 8 people and has additional eventbrite fees. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/ghost-dinner-tickets-420537146927 to purchase tickets. This is also a popular event that almost always sells out, so if you love a good ghostly haunt, but like to stay well fed, this one is for you. Please note the event is on the second floor up a flight of stairs and is not handicapped accessible.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.comwith the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.