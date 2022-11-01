DAYTON EATS: Plan ahead for these November food events

Here are just a few of the events coming up that are worthy of consideration during the month of November.

Nov. 3: Esther’s Li’l Secret launch party and reveal

What’s this year’s Esther’s Li’l Secret creation? Warped Wing Brewery isn’t telling, it’s a secret. But there’s one way to find out. Come to the official Esther’s Li’l Secret launch party and reveal on Nov. 3 starting at 4 p.m. at the Dayton Brewery & Taproom. Once again they’ve created something special in collaboration with Esther Price Candies. The beer will launch at Warped Wing’s Springboro and Mason locations the following day on Friday, Nov. 4.

Nov. 3: Latin Tapas and local craft beers

El Meson and Lock 27 are coming together to present an evening pairing four local craft beers with four Latin tapas. Tickets are $47 plus tax and tip and are limited, so get them before they are gone. First course is a Belgian Wit with chicken sofrito tacos, second course is a citra pale ale with a shrimp ceviche, third course is an IPA with birria sliders, and fourth course is an American Brown Ale with fried apple and caramel pie.

Nov. 4: Murder Mystery Dinner at Hidden Valley Orchards

Join Hidden Valley Orchards (HVO) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for their first Murder Mystery dinner, complete with a delicious buffet from the HVO kitchen and an amazing cast of actors. Cost is $100 per person which includes dinner and the show. Cash and credit bar will be available. Menu includes Caesar and house salads, a prime rib carving station, lasagna, eggplant Parmesan, Brussel sprouts with bacon, roasted vegetables, garlic whipped potatoes, scalloped potatoes and bourbon pecan pie and cheesecake for dessert. Visit www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com/events/murder-mystery-dinner to learn more.

Nov. 4, 11, 18: All-You-Can-Eat Crab Legs

Each Friday Basil’s On Market in Troy and Beavercreek will offer all-you-can-eat crab legs and two sides for $49.99 per person while supplies last. Advance reservations are accepted and recommended with a two-hour time window. Visit www.basilsonmarket.com to learn more.

Nov. 6: Dayton Fall Veggie Market

This outdoor event happening from noon to 4 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton will be focused on highlighting whole plant-based and vegan food and drink businesses along with vegan-friendly companies. Details are still TBD, but if you love to eat healthy or want to start eating healthier, this is a good one to plan on.

Nov. 11: Our Lady of the Rosary Church Fish Fry

Fish fry season will be in full effect starting in January, but there are still some here and there you can cash in on. This one offers all you can eat Icelandic cod, chicken strips, fresh sausage (hot and regular), French fries, salad, cole slaw, cabbage and noodles, deserts, popcorn, ice cream, coffee, beer and soft drinks. Chef Joe and the crew makes everything from scratch so it is always fresh and delicious at this one. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information or to get tickets, call (937) 228-8802. Please note: No one under age 21 permitted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 11-13: Tipp City Yuletide Winter’s Gathering

Downtown Tipp City Merchants officially open the holiday season with the annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering. Santa will be arriving by fire truck on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church for the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Enjoy hot chocolate, hotdogs, and kettle corn as the town comes together to celebrate. Koenig and Evans Cattle Company have come together to provide tractor pulled wagon rides up and down Main Street both Saturday and Sunday and merchants will have their shops dressed for the season and their shelves filled for holiday shopping. There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to duck into as you enjoy the festivities.

Nov. 17: Brewster at the Schuster

Curious about the brewing process? Not sure what you like? Chat with brewery representatives to figure it out together. It’s a night of beer, snacks, music, and discovery. Each ticket includes a sampling glass, beer tastings from the breweries, and live music, plus pub-style snacks sponsored by Bernstein’s Catering. Tickets are $50 per person. Visit https://www.daytonlive.org/events/brewster for more information.

Nov. 18: Fall Bier Tasting

Sample 10 different seasonal beers during Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club’s tasting tour, which will begin at 7 p.m. The Bierfest will include free snacks and door prizes. The kitchen will have brats, metts, sides, pretzels and German desserts for purchase. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.daytongermanclub.org to learn more.

Nov. 18-20: 35th Annual Christmas in Springboro Festival

The 2022 Christmas in Historic Springboro Festival will be held the weekend before Thanksgiving with the theme Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. There will be more than 20 food vendors, more than 75 craft vendors, a children’s tent with Santa, a Warped Wing beer tent and other family fun activities. Visit www.springborofestivals.org for details and to learn more.

Nov. 19: The Barrel House Five Year Anniversary Party

Details are still coming together, but so far this is what the Barrel House has posted online about their fifth anniversary party: “We’re celebrating five years the only way we’re capable - with an absurd taplist. Details to follow, but they will certainly involve Dayton’s first keg of Cantillon and 100% certified bangers from our homies at Hoof Hearted. JSG Family Catering will be on site to keep your bellies full for lunch and dinner.”

Thanksgiving, Nov. 24

Several restaurants will host Thanksgiving Day meals. We will publish a complete list, but in the meantime, please note that restaurants and caterers are already beginning to open for orders. Zinks Meats and Fine Wines are offering prepared free range whole turkey’s, breasts, Schad’s hams, beef tenderloins, prime rib and all the sides ready to go. Visit http://zinksmeats.com to learn more

Nov. 26: Dayton Soup Fest

The first ever Dayton Soup Fest is scheduled to take place at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Nov. 26 from 4 to 9 p.m. presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pirogi. Look for the full vendor list to be announced on Nov 7. Entry is free and they will have heaters and fire pits set out on the beer garden patio. Visit https://www.yellowcabtavern.com to learn more.

