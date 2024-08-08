DAYTON EATS: The most exciting restaurant news that’s happened so far in 2024

It’s a business with tight margins that moves at lightning speed.

We’re more than halfway through the year at this point and looking back at what’s happened locally it’s clear that in our region change has been constant and consistent.

JANUARY

In late January the Brunch Pub (brunchpubcenterville.com) opened in Centerville, a cozy spot that pays homage to the farm-to-table concept. It has a great patio for the summer and fall and is my go to spot for shakshuka or shakshouka ($17), a insanely flavorful dish of eggs poached in a tomato and pepper sauce that is popular throughout North Africa and the Middle East. It’s a really strong menu and great execution consistently from the kitchen and a terrific spot if you are looking for something fresh for your weekend brunch outing. However, don’t be fooled by the name. They are open for dinner which is just as good.

A long favorite of mine, Treasure Island (https://treasureislandsupperclubdayton.com) opened back up again under new ownership. Nancy Zechar, who served as the general manager, and her husband, Mike Leach, purchased the Moraine staple and have kept it and the menu in its former glory. It may have changed ownership, but I’m so relieved it’s still the old school TI that I have been visiting and loving for decades.

Sadly, a long-favorite of mine closed. Chef Maria Walusis ended her run at Watermark in Miamisburg with a large celebration at the end of January. She is an amazing talent and is certainly missed day to day in our lively restaurant scene.

FEBRUARY

The major news for me in February was The Blue Berry Cafe (www.facebook.com/TheBlueberryCafe) opening in the former location of the Golden Nugget Pancake House on Dixie Drive in Kettering. The building had been sitting empty since 2020 and it’s so exciting to see it get new life. I love their fresh take on breakfast foods. A s’mores pancake stack, a green goddess omelet and a bacon cheeseburger quiche were all recently featured. It’s exciting to have not only something new, but something new that brings and breath of fresh air to what can sometimes be very staid breakfast offerings.

MARCH

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano closed its doors in mid-March saying goodbye to its home on Fifth Street in the Oregon District which was very sad, but Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen moved in, opening a few months later, which was exciting. I’ll always long for one more Franco’s Famous Pasta but am so happy to see Jimmy’s keeping the legacy of Italian food in the Oregon District going.

Hidden Valley Orchards (HVO), another favorite destination of mine, announced they will have a new food vendor at the orchard. Dayton Barbecue Company has joined HVO with a full lineup of all the smoked meats you would expect including ribs, chicken, brisket, pulled pork and more. Visit www.dytbbqco.com to learn more.

It was a strong start for breakfast and brunch options at the beginning of the year with the Brunch Club and Blue Berry Cafe, and in March the adorable Honey Toast (https://honeytoastfairborn.com) in Fairborn joined the party with pancake sandwiches, omelettes, signature toasts and more.

APRIL

The weather wasn’t the only moody thing to contend with in April. We got the news that the Gourmet Deli at Top of the Market on Webster Street and Flyboy’s Deli in Oakwood closed their doors. Both were go-to spots for great sandwiches and it was sad to see their run come to an end. There were a few bright sides including the other Blue Berry Cafe location in Bellbrook opening back up after moving to a new location.

MAY

Mamacitas Cantina (www.mamacitascantina.com) opened in early May in Belmont. The fusion restaurant is inspired by exciting dishes and flavors from around the world including Costa Rica, Columbia, Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The authentic plates and flavors on the menu also have some American classics like wings and nachos. Every Friday at 8 p.m. the Mamacitas Cantina Robot makes an appearance. Make sure you’re at least one margarita in for it. On Wednesdays they have maybe one of the best deals on margaritas with a 50% off special.

JUNE

The absolutely fabulous Mz. Jade’s Soul Food (www.mzjadessoulfood.net) in Middletown opened inside W. Social Tap & Table on Third Street near downtown Dayton. Mz. Jade cooks southern soul food recipes inspired by her grandmother’s cooking and they are delicious. She has a bounty of seafood on the menu ranging from tilapia, whiting, cod, catfish, shrimp and larger boils to pork chops and chicken. Her sides alone are worth making a trip to try. In particular her fried green tomatoes, hush puppies, fried okra, candied yams, collard greens and mac and cheese are the soulful dishes that your life and your stomach has been needing.

Naiyozcsia Thomason, the owner of Mz. Jade’s, made the news last September when she paid off all of the lunch debts at Lebanon’s Donovan Elementary School so every student could participate in “Ice Cream Friday.” She saw the story that some elementary students would have to miss out on ice cream due to their lunch balance being unpaid. She’s a woman with a big heart who cooks food packed with heart and soul. This was definitely a dining highlight for me in June.

Explore Dayton restaurant to be rebranded with fine casual service

JULY

The news that Est! Est!! Est!!! in the Dayton Arcade was closing its doors sadly didn’t come as a huge surprise to most of the customers that had dined there. The location was plagued with service and kitchen issues. On one visit it took me over 90 minutes to get a salad. A salad.

I am always sorry to see any restaurant close its doors, but this one wasn’t a shock. The good news is that Table 33 will open in the fall at this large corner location at Fourth and Main streets with its full menu. I’ve long been a Table 33 fan, so this is exciting to see it in its next iteration of growth in our wonderful Arcade.

Other exciting announcements during the month of July centered around the Silos (www.facebook.com/silosdayton), an expansive food and beer hall and garden slated to open this fall. Wes Hartshorn, a partner in the Silos, recently presented to our Dayton Rotary group about this exciting project. He is a dynamo with big ideas and an incredible work ethic who is looking to bring a concept that has caught fire in larger markets to Dayton. He is an innovative thinker and an entrepreneur who is bringing an exciting new community gathering space to downtown Dayton. The location, near the 2nd Street Market, has recently announced some of the vendors and they have hit home runs with the culinary talent they are bringing in.

The first is Chef Dane Shipp, a wonderful talent in town who is going to be opening Nood Bar. It will serve noodles in a variety of forms and dishes as well as other Asian-inspired recipes and concepts. Shipp owns and operates CULTURE by Chef Dane (https://culturedyt.square.site) in the Oregon District which is a spot to visit the next time you are sauntering around Fifth Street. Shipp had a pop-up event at Joui Wine on July 29 that was absolutely packed with people who were looking to taste some of the dishes he will be featuring at the Silos. Unsurprisingly Hartshorn was there with his family looking to support and enjoy more of the culinary talent that Shipp serves up consistently.

Just a few days ago the second food vendor was announced with KungFu BBQ (https://kfubbq.com) joining the lineup. I have covered the start of this concept and the Lansangan family extensively over the years and I love seeing this talented family and business grow and blossom. I can’t wait to see what else goes into the Silos because with these two concepts alone this is going to pack the house.

In addition Roost Modern Italian will be changing its name and transitioning to a “fine casual” service model. The restaurant which is celebrating its 13th year in business will be renamed and rebranded as Culina. According to a press release from the restaurant, the ‘fine casual’ service model, “is defined by a commitment to exceptional quality and a chef-driven approach, focusing on superior ingredients and culinary artistry. Guests can expect a more refined atmosphere that surpasses traditional fast casual dining, while still enjoying a relaxed and approachable environment.”

“Guests can customize their experience to suit their preferences for their visit. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick salad for lunch or planning to celebrate a special occasion with a group, Culina is here to cater to your needs,” Downs is quoted as saying in the press release.

Culina will not be taking reservations due to the challenge of small reservations, but will make accommodations for groups of eight or more. The tapas-style small plates will be priced between $14 and $26.

Roost will be open for several weeks before it transitions to Culina. Roost gift cards will be honored at Culina. For more information visit www.roostdayton.com.

This is by no means everything that has happened since the beginning of the year. In fact, my list barely scratches the surface, but it’s the news and food that I am most excited about and have most enjoyed.

With five months left to go, there is certainly more to come this year with Three Birds set to open at year-end in the former Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill location on Shroyer Road. It’s a concept from the owners and operators of Sueño and Tender Mercy, so you know it will be high style with an exciting concept.

In addition, 571 Grill & Draft House in New Carlisle and Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton, longtime favorites of mine, are both looking to sell and find a new owner, so I will be interested to hear more about that.

The only constant is change and change for the most part has been good so far this year. I look forward to seeing what the rest of 2024 brings.

