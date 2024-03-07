Dayton food editor’s picks: Natalie Jones’ most mouth-watering dining articles

In the past 2-3 months, Natalie has been producing a lot of content around new places to try and what the local chefs are making. Here are those that stood out ... you can practically smell the food photos.

Natalie reports Greek Street in Centerville offers local craft beer, Greek beer, single pour wines and half bottles or full bottles of Greek wine. The signature cocktail is the Santorini Sunrise featuring fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, blood orange vodka, campari, simple syrup and mint. Take a look one of the photos Natalie shot while visiting this eatery:

Click here to read more about Greek Street, which is located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 186 in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center.

This is an all-you-can-eat sushi bar and hibachi grill in Beavercreek near the main entrance of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. From Natalie’s story: Customers start by choosing ingredients such as vegetables and meats to build their own hibachi bowl. While the chef cooks the dish, customers may get items from the sushi bar and hot bar. The sushi bar includes many different types of rolls including a fried spicy salmon roll, fried chicken roll, California roll, spicy tuna roll, dragon roll and avocado roll. The hot bar includes spring rolls, crab rangoon and other fried foods, in addition to gyoza, honey chicken, General Tso chicken, BBQ beef, stuffed mushrooms and much more.

Here’s a photo that made me need to check this place out:

Natalie has a cool job, plain and simple. Another Tokyo Grill photo:

You can read more about this place here.

Also located in Beavercreek, Hello Thai is operated by Suwapat “Sue” Whitted, the owner of Thai Kitchen in Miami Twp. and Thai Table in Washington Twp., along with her sushi chef, Saard “Art” Sabsombat. It has a family-friendly, casual atmosphere with a full bar.

In her article, Natalie made four food recommendations for diners at Hello Thai. Check that out here.

The photo shows The Shimmy Crispy Roll, which features shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, carrot, masago and scallion topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Natalie went to Smales Pretzel Bakery on Valentine’s Day, when the business is super busy making heart-shaped pretzels. She joined them in making some (there’s a video on the Dayton Daily News TikTok page). It is located at 210 Xenia Ave. in Dayton.

Natlie’s article says the pretzels go into a 1960s oven that turns in a circle. After eight minutes, they are done. Read more here.

Here’s my problem: I. Love. Gelato. So when Natalie submitted this story for publication, I knew I was in trouble. But it wasn’t what I thought: Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop is now serving lunch, selling sandwiches and daily soups. And that’s what is revealed in Natalie’s photo:

The Miamisburg eatery is family-run and it has six sandwiches on the menu. It also features a large variety of rotating gelato and sorbetto flavors sourced from Villa Dolce, a company based out of Italy with a headquarters in Arizona. Read more.

Jollity

Natalie reports that Jollity, located in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District, revamped its menu at the beginning of 2024, bringing it back to the restaurant’s original intention of offering small, sharable plates. Chef Zackary Weiner, who owns the restaurant with chef Brendon Miller, said that was always the intention.

The menu features three sections with eight to 10 vegetable plates, five to seven meat plates and five to seven fish plates. Portions are smaller than what was previously offered, but this change is reflective in the price.

Jollity is located at 127 E. Third St. in Dayton. Click here to read more about it.

