Dayton is searching for its next holiday tree for Courthouse Square

Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Alex Cutler
Updated 32 minutes ago
Summertime hasn’t quite left the Dayton area yet, but the Downtown Dayton Partnership is already looking toward the end of the year’s holiday celebrations.

The organization recently said it is searching for the tree it will place in Courthouse Square through the holiday season. The lighting of the tree kicks off the holiday season at Dayton’s Grand Illumination event.

To find the right tree, the Partnership is reaching out to the public. Residents are encouraged to nominate a tree they think will be a good fit.

It’s importance to the area’s holiday festivities means a tree must match a certain criteria. The group is looking for a tree that stands around 40 to 50 feet tall, with minimal bare spots. Ideally, the tree would be Colorado green spruce or blue spruce, however the Partnership will also consider other grand and stately evergreen trees.

Any potential trees must be easily accessible for crews to retrieve and move, and it must be located in a side or front yard.

Residents of the area may nominate a specific tree by calling 937-224-1518 or emailing turner@downtowndayton.org.

