Dayton Live unveils new name for theater inside Schuster Center

Updated 4 hours ago
The Schuster Center’s Mead Theatre has been renamed the Winsupply Theatre.

Dayton Live officials, in a news release, said the naming of the Winsupply Theatre is “a distinct honor and follows Winsupply’s generous support of Dayton Live since 1999.”

“The gracious contributions of longtime arts champion, Winsupply, have helped enable Dayton Live’s mission to serve our community and we can’t wait for patrons to experience all of our upcoming productions in the Winsupply Theatre of the Schuster Center,” said Dayton Live Board of Trustees Chair Erin Davis.

“Winsupply has called Dayton home since 1956, and we’re here to stay,” added Rick Schwartz, chairman of the board, Winsupply Inc. “We believe the arts enrich all our lives, including the lives of more than 500 Dayton-area employees in The Winsupply Family of Companies. As Winsupply grows and recruits people to our region, we make it a point to showcase our vibrant arts community, including the wonderful Schuster Center venue. We’re proud to continue our support of Dayton Live.”

The 2,300-seat Winsupply Theatre was designed by Cesar Pelli and is best known for its celestial ceiling depicting the Dayton sky as it appeared on the eve of the Wright brothers’ first flight on Dec. 16, 1903.

