Dayton Metro Library offers free STEM take home activity kits for kids

Each Take and Make box offers games, puzzles, instructions for a craft project or experiment, and all the needed supplies, or a list of supplies available at home.

The Dayton Metro Library if offering free Take & Make Kits filled with educational materials designed for students. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

There are different themed activities for different age groups: families with young children who will need assistance, kids in grades 1-6 who need minimal assistance and teens who can work independently.

Also tucked into each box are details about participating in free, virtual programs hosted by partner organizations such as Five Rivers MetroParks, The University of Dayton’s River Institute and the Glen Helen Raptor Center.

In April, live, online programs from Five Rivers MetroParks include a Virtual Campfire and Amazing Amphibians. In May, UD’s River Institute offers a virtual tour of their RiverMobile and a storytime featuring their own original picture book.

“The Library is dedicated to working with our partners to celebrate water, animals and nature,” said Buchanan. “Their programs take each theme beyond games, puzzles and crafts, giving kids an opportunity to learn about real-world science and nature topics from experts.”

Details about other upcoming themes and programs can be found at DaytonMetroLibrary.org/takeandmake.

DML’s Take and Make Kits are sponsored by Ohio’s 529 College Advantage and The DML Foundation.