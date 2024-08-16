Dayton native Macy Hudson reflects on being Miss USA finalist

“Honestly, my goal was to make it to the top 20,” said Hudson, 24. “I knew how many people were watching at home and I wanted everybody to at least see me be able to compete on TV. But standing there and getting called for the top 10 and then the top 5 was beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Throughout the entire pageant, after getting called the first time, I felt such peace just from being so excited to even be there that it really helped the way I presented.”

The visual hallmark of Hudson’s dazzling participation was her terrifically glamorous choice of evening gown. Her custom made, strikingly bejeweled purple creation particularly caught the attention of Women’s Wear Daily.

“Hudson chose a sparkling purple dress with a sheer base, a halter-neck silhouette, a thigh-high slit and a dramatic train,” noted the website.

“I wore red for Miss Ohio USA so I knew I wanted to wear purple for Miss USA,” Hudson explained. “Both colors scream royalty to me and purple is my mom’s favorite color too.”

She was specifically inspired to choose purple having loved “The Color Purple” remake released last year starring Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson. She felt compelled by the film’s moving message of family and female empowerment, attributes she used to motivate her on the national stage.

“I saw the film with my family, the women who inspire me most and keep me going,” Hudson said. “And watching the film made me feel so good. I left the movie theater feeling like a strong woman and being onstage at Miss USA made me feel royal, strong and really beautiful. Just wearing that color gave me all the feels I was looking for.”

Working with Columbus-based sponsor Henri’s Cloud Nine as well as Jovani fashions, Hudson acknowledges the gown was “beyond her comfort zone” but she enjoyed embracing her more opulent sensibilities.

“Sometimes I go for something simpler but they had a more extravagant vision for me for Miss USA,” she said. “I’m so glad I trusted their vision because it turned out so beautiful. They did a great job.”

In addition, the interview portion of the competition happened after Hudson advanced to the top 5. Typically, a variety of questions are asked of the finalists based on judge selection. But this year the top 5 received the same question: “How can we bridge the gap between different cultures and foster understanding and respect?”

“I’m so blessed to have come from Dayton, Ohio where it’s very diverse and I’ve been taught respect and a love for diversity,” Hudson said. “And I think the most important thing is to understand that there is so much more that brings us together than keeps us apart. As Miss Ohio USA I’ve definitely fostered an area where I can show people that pain is something that we all go through and we can make it through those challenges. And that’s something that brings us all together.”

Looking back on her response, Hudson is proud of having answered clearly and authentically.

“I didn’t overthink,” she said. “I just simply answered and everyone responded so well because it was genuine. If we would have had different questions, I would have had so much time to become nervous or start comparing myself to their answers. But I love Dayton and it’s so important that I always mention where I’m from. It’s always important to mention my family when I can and all the things that have made me who I am. My answer is true: Dayton shaped me to understand diversity. I’m always going to plug Dayton whenever I can.”

Presently Hudson anticipates working toward her MBA at The Ohio State University, advancing her volunteerism, and continuing her mission as founder of 5:18 4LIFE, a nonprofit organization to bring awareness to rare blood disorders and the importance of blood donation. The organization is in honor of her sister, Moriah Hudson Burrage, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 27.

She is also eager to journey across the state with hope, joy and positivity as her Miss Ohio USA reign progresses.

“There is so much I want to do with this title,” Hudson said. “I enjoy serving Ohio.”

Right Now with Russell spotlights arts and entertainment news as it arises. From the latest in local arts to the latest in film, music, TV, theater, awards season and other hot button topics, the goal is to fill you in on what’s new in order to satisfy your entertainment cravings. He can be reached at Russell.Florence@coxohio.com.